WATCH NOW: Outdoor farmers market season sees robust return in Downtown Kenosha

The public was ready for the return of the outdoor farmers market season in Downtown Kenosha Saturday as crowds filled both the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market.
“It’s one of our favorite places to come in the spring and summer,” Keri Darracott said as she stood in line at the Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies booth located at HarborMarket.
She and her husband Adam Darracott, of Kenosha, said they come as often as possible and were so happy to see a robust crowd.
“Just seeing everyone coming together – especially after this last year – is just so uplifting,” Adam said. “It’s a mood booster just seeing all these people out here.”
After a shortened season limited to “essential” vendors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 outdoor markets are back in totality, with live music and a full slate of vendors.
June Randolph, of Pleasant Prairie, was not only happy to buy jam and salmon from vendors at the Kenosha Public Market Saturday, but even more joyful to be there with her two grandchildren now that she is fully vaccinated.
“Not going out in public and not seeing my grandchildren was the absolute worst,” Randolph said. “This is just grand. I couldn’t have painted a better picture.”
HarborMarket
Andrea Forgianni, executive director of HarborMarket, said she could feel the presence of her late father Ray Forgianni, the former president of HarborMarket, who died Sept. 26 from complications of COVID-19.
“We’re absolutely beyond thrilled to be back for a 19th season,” Andrea Forgianni said as a patron approached her to offer condolences on the passing of her father. “Still, it is a bit bittersweet. My dad did pass away the last day of the market last year, but I have no doubt that he’s here.”
Forgianni was pleased with the attendance. With more than 60 vendors, the vendor count Saturday was beyond the peak of what it was last summer, internally dubbed “HarborMarket Lite,” and comparable to opening day vendor counts in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re back full force,” Forgianni said. “We are full on Second Avenue and the plaza on opening day. I think it bodes well for a very successful season.”
Children played joyfully in the grass behind the Beyond Bubbly booth as Alan Anderson created giant bubbles using the wands sold at the booth. He and his wife Lisa Anderson, a teacher in Kenosha, only sell their bubble solution and wands at HarborMarket.
“We are so happy to be back I describe it as being as exciting as having a baby,” Lisa said. “This is the highlight of our week.”
Donations were being collected Saturday for the HarborMarket Vendor Recovery Grant, a program established “to assist our small business vendors who may be still struggling with the aftereffects of the pandemic” by reducing booth fees, Forgianni said.
Forgianni said it is her goal “to stay true to HarborMarket’s multi-prong mission,” which includes supporting and promoting small businesses and connecting customers directly will growers, producers and artisans.
“Over the course of summer we’ll be showcasing over 130 of them,” Forgianni said.
One of the new vendors, Patriot Greenz, was already drawing a large audience Saturday looking at microgreens, which can be purchased pre-packaged in compostable, spun corn containers, or cut fresh from flats at the market.
“We’ve been open for business for four months,” said owner Jerry “Z” Zehrung, a disabled veteran from Pittsville, Wis., who served in Desert Storm. “We had visited HarborMarket before and I knew I wanted to be here.”
Twins Piper and Emma Klappa, age 6, posed for a photo Saturday with Zehrung’s daughter Jessi, 11, aka “Patriot Girl.”
“We love coming down here when the weather allows,” said their mother Sarah Klappa, adding they also planned to visit the Kenosha Public Market.
Kenosha Public Market
Mike McTernan, president of KPM, said Saturday that the market never fully closed due to the pandemic.
“We are open 52 weeks a year,” McTernan said. “We’ve been indoors since October. This is our first weekend back outdoors.”
Lydia Mandel, of Mount Pleasant, said she came out to get some fresh honey, homemade soaps and a plant for her mother Gladys for Mother’s Day.
“I figured she would appreciate knowing her gift also supported a small business,” she said. “I hope to bring her out to the market soon, but I wanted to test the waters and see what it’s like first.”
Mandel said she wasn’t surprised to see a mix of people wearing and not wearing masks at both markets. She said she found it easier to social distance at the KPM, but noted there was also plenty of green space near HarborMarket where they could retreat to if need be.
McTernan said KMP is glad to welcome back vendors they had to turn away last summer because they were limited to “essential” businesses.
“We’ve had an incredible amount of interest,” McTernan said.
Laura Belsky, treasurer, said they expect to fill all 80 to 90 booth spaces as the season progresses. “It’s not about the size of the market, Belsky said. “It’s about the quality of the vendor.”
KPM is also still operating its online store through which patrons can place an order by 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the market and pick the order up curbside the following day.
“It’s been very popular and incredibly successful for our customers and our vendors,” McTernan said. “We have all of our vendors online, so even those who are not physically able to be here can still sell their goods through the online store.”
Bands will perform weekly in Veterans Park at 10:30 a.m. as part of the market.
Belsky said KPM also provides up to $20 in matching SNAP dollars, which “puts more money into the hands of people looking for healthy food options.”
Both outdoor markets will run Saturdays through Oct. 30.