WATCH NOW: Outdoor farmers market season sees robust return in Downtown Kenosha

Kenosha Public Market

Mike McTernan, president of KPM, said Saturday that the market never fully closed due to the pandemic.

“We are open 52 weeks a year,” McTernan said. “We’ve been indoors since October. This is our first weekend back outdoors.”

Lydia Mandel, of Mount Pleasant, said she came out to get some fresh honey, homemade soaps and a plant for her mother Gladys for Mother’s Day.

“I figured she would appreciate knowing her gift also supported a small business,” she said. “I hope to bring her out to the market soon, but I wanted to test the waters and see what it’s like first.”

Mandel said she wasn’t surprised to see a mix of people wearing and not wearing masks at both markets. She said she found it easier to social distance at the KPM, but noted there was also plenty of green space near HarborMarket where they could retreat to if need be.

McTernan said KMP is glad to welcome back vendors they had to turn away last summer because they were limited to “essential” businesses.

“We’ve had an incredible amount of interest,” McTernan said.