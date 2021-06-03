WATCH NOW: Outta Sight Kite Flight returning to Kenosha for 19th year

At the festival both days, “anybody who comes up to me and says ‘I fly stunt kites’ or ‘I have a team,’ they’ll get out in the field and show us what they can do.”

The winner will receive gift certificates to local restaurants, and the festival will make a $50 donation to the Epilepsy Foundation in honor of Connor Doran. He finished 12th on Season Five of “America’s Got Talent” and has perfected the art of indoor kite flying. He usually performs at the Kenosha kite festival but is not traveling this year, due to his epilepsy.

Fisher said anyone can fly a kite and is welcome to come to the lakefront to try it.

“Beginners should come and buy a kite from us or bring one from home,” he said. “Make sure the wind is at your back and then let out a little line. Just let the wind do all the work.”

Visitors to the kite festival should also be on the lookout for candy dropping from the sky during the popular Kids Candy Drop.

19th Kenosha festival

Fisher is thrilled the local festival has lasted so long.

“You start something and it goes along and goes along,” he said. “You’re at five and then 10 years and then it’s 19 years.”