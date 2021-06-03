WATCH NOW: Outta Sight Kite Flight returning to Kenosha for 19th year

You may have heard that summer is back.
The proof starts this weekend with the Outta Sight Kite Flight in Kennedy Park.
The first outdoor festival of the season brings hundreds of kites — and kite fans — to Kenosha’s lakefront.
“We’re thrilled to be coming back to Kenosha,” said Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store and the event’s creator and organizer.
“I love Kenosha and so I was real excited when the city called and said ‘Let’s do this!’”
This is the 19th annual kite festival — it skipped 2020, like so many events — and Fisher said the location, right on the Lake Michigan shoreline, is ideal.
“Kennedy Park is probably one of the top 20 areas in the country for kite flying because of that wind off the lake,” he explained.
Perfect kite-flying weather, he said, “is a good, consistent wind of 10 to 12 miles per hour. That lake breeze always cools things off, and the kites fly really well.”
Local kite talent
While the weather forecast calls for superb festival conditions, with highs in the mid 80s and sunny skies, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did affect this year’s lineup.
“The Canadian border is still closed,” Fisher explained, “so we won’t have any giant kites on site.”
To make up for the lack of those flying giants (which have included whales and an iconic red octopus), the festival debuts “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent,” featuring large kites from the local area.
“There aren’t a lot of people who have giant kites,” Fisher said, “but a lot of people have big kites. We are inviting as many people as possible to come down and fly a kite. We especially want very large kites.”
The festival will host a contest “to see who can put up the biggest kite in the field over the weekend.” A winner will be announced both Saturday and Sunday.
Fisher said the contest — with donations going to charity, plus gift certificates to local restaurants — “will be a lot of fun. We may be surprised at how many people have big kites. This is an opportunity for those folks to be the star of the stage.”
The other part of “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent” involves stunt kite flying.
“We have professional teams coming as we always do,” Fisher said, “but not as many as we usually have. We’ve never done this in Kenosha before, but we’ve discovered some really great kite talent over the years doing this.”
At the festival both days, “anybody who comes up to me and says ‘I fly stunt kites’ or ‘I have a team,’ they’ll get out in the field and show us what they can do.”
The winner will receive gift certificates to local restaurants, and the festival will make a $50 donation to the Epilepsy Foundation in honor of Connor Doran. He finished 12th on Season Five of “America’s Got Talent” and has perfected the art of indoor kite flying. He usually performs at the Kenosha kite festival but is not traveling this year, due to his epilepsy.
Fisher said anyone can fly a kite and is welcome to come to the lakefront to try it.
“Beginners should come and buy a kite from us or bring one from home,” he said. “Make sure the wind is at your back and then let out a little line. Just let the wind do all the work.”
Visitors to the kite festival should also be on the lookout for candy dropping from the sky during the popular Kids Candy Drop.
19th Kenosha festival
Fisher is thrilled the local festival has lasted so long.
“You start something and it goes along and goes along,” he said. “You’re at five and then 10 years and then it’s 19 years.”
The kite festival remains so popular, he said, “because it’s one of those things that people can do that’s fun, that’s free, that’s family, that’s community. And it’s relaxing.”
Festival highlights
This year’s Outta Sight Kite Flight highlights include:
The Grand Launch at noon both days. Organizers are hoping 500-some kites will be launch simultaneously to the tune of Mary Poppins’ “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”
Professional kite team performances. The pros start at 12:20 p.m. both days.
The new stunt team No Knots. The group flies kites with four lines, in unison. “It’s like the Blue Angels, but with kites,” Fisher said. “They’ll be putting on three or four shows a day.”
The 2021 reunion of Team O2. The team, featuring Mike Delfar from Milwaukee and Dan Newman from Racine, flies two-line stunt kites in a series of fast-paced flying skills.
Performances by the flying team Fire & Ice. Milwaukee’s own professional kite flyer, Paul Koepke, will be performing with Fire & Ice, also featuring Kathy Brinnehl.
The Kids Mad Dash. This popular event is 2:30 p.m. each day. The first 100 kids who sign up will receive free kites both days. Note: You must participate in the Mad Dash to get a free kite.
The Outta Sight Kite Flight is organized by the city of Kenosha with Gift of Wings and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois, with the support of local sponsors.