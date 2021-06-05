WATCH NOW: Outta Sight Kite Flight soars back to Kenosha lakefront; festival continues Sunday

The Outta Sight Kite Flight — a rite of summer for many families after 19 years – soared back to Kenosha Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Near-perfect kite-flying conditions set the stage for the first festival of the season along Kenosha’s lakefront. Hundreds turned out for the event, some flying their own kites and others choosing to enjoy the show from a shady vantage point.

Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store and the event’s creator and organizer, said he was glad to bring joy to Kenosha after a trying year.

“Kenosha is my adopted hometown ever since we started doing this 19 years ago,” Fisher said. “I’m so glad to be able to bring the festival back. It’s really become a tradition.”

Families happy it's back

Abby Buchta, of Somers, said of all the events her family missed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this ‘was a big one.”

“It’s the only one I really make a point to come to,” Buchta said. “It kind of kicks off the summer.”