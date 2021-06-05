WATCH NOW: Outta Sight Kite Flight soars back to Kenosha lakefront; festival continues Sunday

The Outta Sight Kite Flight — a rite of summer for many families after 19 years – soared back to Kenosha Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Near-perfect kite-flying conditions set the stage for the first festival of the season along Kenosha’s lakefront. Hundreds turned out for the event, some flying their own kites and others choosing to enjoy the show from a shady vantage point.
Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store and the event’s creator and organizer, said he was glad to bring joy to Kenosha after a trying year.
“Kenosha is my adopted hometown ever since we started doing this 19 years ago,” Fisher said. “I’m so glad to be able to bring the festival back. It’s really become a tradition.”
Families happy it's back
Abby Buchta, of Somers, said of all the events her family missed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this ‘was a big one.”
“It’s the only one I really make a point to come to,” Buchta said. “It kind of kicks off the summer.”
Buchta and her mother, Nancy Carter, have come to the festival a handful of times since Abby’s youngest son, Leo, 6, was born. Also in tow this year were Arthur, 5, and Adalaid, 2.
Angela and Marty Allen came out to the festival for the first time with their 1-year-old son Zeke, for what was “a perfect Saturday.”
“Dad, Marty, loves kites,” Angela said as Marty, a self-proclaimed kid-at-heart, and Zeke played in the bubbles from a bubble machine. “We’ve been trying to put a few up in our own backyard haven’t really had a lot of success with that. I figured if we come down here we might have better luck in the big open area and the wind off the lake.”
Zach and Brittany Quezada, of Kenosha, brought their two boys, Frank, 4, and Benjamin, 1, out to fly kites Saturday. It is the third time they have attended the festival.
“It’s clean fun for the kids, it doesn’t get rowdy and the kites are awesome,” Zach said of what brings them back.
Continues Sunday
The two-day festival continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and 5th Avenue at the lakefront. Admission is free.
Festival highlights Sunday include:
The Grand Launch at noon to the tune of Mary Poppins’ “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”
Professional kite team performances beginning at 12:20 p.m.
Team kite flying exhibitions
The Kids Mad Dash at 2:30 p.m. where the first 100 kids who sign up receive a free kite.
While the giant kites (such as the 100-plus foot long whale) that typically come out of Canada could not come as the border is still closed, regional talent filled the bill this year.
The festival also added the “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent” contest to see who could get the largest locally-owned kite in the air or perform incredible stunts. Prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants.
Glad to be back
Kathy Brinnehl and Paul Koepke, with Fire & Ice of West Allis, said they were excited to be able to bring joy to people after a challenging year.
“The sustainability of kite festivals proves it’s a good family event,” Brinnehl said. “It’s a multigenerational activity, which I love.”
The duo, who mostly fly two-line sport kites, said they enjoy introducing people to “a great pastime.” They have attended every year of the Kenosha event.
Craig Christensen, of Webster, Minn., returned to Kenosha for the event after being a featured performer the first three years of the festival. He brought with him a 450-foot-long dragon kite and a more traditional smiley-face kite he calls “Kenny C. Far.”
“I’ve been doing it big time for close to 30 years now,” Christensen said. “It’s good to be back out and to see everyone enjoying life again.”
Mike Stephenson, of the No Knots team from central Illinois, agreed.
“Last year was tough,” Stephenson said, adding the time off gave his team time to buy new quad-line kites and choreograph a new set. “We’re excited to be back.”
The Outta Sight Kite Flight is organized by the City of Kenosha with Gift of Wings and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois, with the support of local sponsors.