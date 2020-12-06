Watch Now: Paddock Lake teen wins 2021 National America's Miss Agribusiness title

She’s pretty, she’s photogenic and she raises goats.
Paddock Lake teenager Jadyn Eisenbraun is as adept on a pageant stage as she is in a barnyard pen.
Most recently, the 14-year-old has won two titles through her participation as a 4-H member: the 2021 National America’s Junior Miss Agribusiness and the overall title of 2021 National America’s Miss Agribusiness Miss Photogenic.
A freshman at Westosha-Central High School, she enjoys playing basketball and volleyball for her school’s teams.
Involved with 4-H for the past eight years, she is president of the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and a 4-H Ambassador, participating in archery, scrapbooking and arts and crafts. Yet her favorite activity is raising goats. Although her family doesn’t live on a farm, Eisenbraun’s interest in the animal developed through friends who had them.
About six years ago she began raising several breeds of goats at Oak Alley Farm in Salem, about five minutes from her home. She has taken awards for intermediate showmanship and in the Junior Dairy Show’s goat competition at the Kenosha County Fair.
Her mother, Nikki Eisenbraun says she has long known that her daughter is both tomboy and girlie girl. “Jadyn can go from playing in the fields with her goats to putting on a dress,” she said.
Entering pageants
Pageant competition, however, has been a whole new arena that Jadyn began exploring just last spring.
“We saw a poster for the Sunburst Beauty pageant when we were at the mall at Gurnee Mills in March,” Jadyn said.
“It started out as just a fun thing to do for a ‘mommy-daughter day’ ... she won the overall title, had fun with it, and that made me look for more (pageants),” Nikki said.
Some of the online competitions Jadyn has won were entered for her by her mother.
“I didn’t know I was competing until I received the crowns in the mail,” Jadyn says.
In April, shortly after entering America’s Miss Agribusiness pageant, Jadyn was appointed 2020 Junior Southeast Wisconsin America’s Miss Agribusiness. This set her up to attend the nationals held in Crestview, Fla. in November; a postponement of the contest from its normally scheduled slot in July.
Jadyn competed in her age division (Junior Miss, 13-15 years old), winning the National America’s Junior Miss Agribusiness as well as the title for Miss Photogenic.
Support food banks
America’s Miss Agribusiness “Growing our Future” is an agriculture scholarship competition with multiple age divisions and categories whose mission is to support local food banks.
To support the AMA mission, Jadyn collected non-perishable foods for a Florida food bank and $1,500 worth of personal hygiene items for ReYOUvenate Beauty Outreach, an agency that provides beauty supplies and salon services for homeless individuals in Crestview.
The amount of goods plus logistics of the pandemic resulted in their choosing to drive rather than fly to Florida, Nikki said.
Supporting the initiatives of the AMA was enlightening and inspiring, Nikki said.
Along with her titles, a crown and two brightly decorated sashes, Jadyn was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Boosts confidence
Dipping her toes into pageant competition has been a big boost to her self-esteem, Jadyn said. “When I was younger I was told I was so tall for my age but this has helped my self confidence.”
Jadyn says that working with AMA has also made her more aware of the importance of donating time and goods to those in need.
“(Through competition) I could just see the confidence grow for her,” added Nikki. “I want her to be able to stand up in public and be able to present herself.”
Because of the pandemic, Jadyn’s reign will be extended from the usual 12 months to 18, ending in May 2022.
Making her obligatory two public appearances a month may be tricky in these times of cancelled events. “We hope to do some Christmas tree lightings and ribbon cuttings,” Nikki said.
Jadyn says that the pageant experience has whetted her appetite for the possibility of becoming a model some day.
Meanwhile, her mother says Jadyn remains focused on her favorite four-legged friends. “Jadyn plans to attend the next Wisconsin Dairy Goat Association’s Dairy Goat Academy; she has not pinpointed her college dreams yet, but she would love to own a farm in her future,” Nikki Eisenbraun said.
Anyone interested in following Jadyn’s reign can follow her on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JuniorMissAgribusiness.
