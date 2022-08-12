WATCH NOW: Paielli's Bakery celebrating 100 years in Kenosha

For almost a century, it’s been time to make the doughnuts at Paielli’s Bakery ... along with bread, rolls, genetti, biscotti, kringles and cakes.

The Kenosha business was started in 1923 by Santé and Matilda Paielli and is still run by the Paielli family, stretching into the third and fourth generations.

“It’s a family environment, and it’s always been that way,” said Dave Paielli, who started working in the family bakery in the mid-1970s. “We have lots of family members who all work together here, and we like to keep it like a family.”

His brother, Mark Paielli, has been at the bakery since 1974 and their father, Dino Paielli, still comes to work, too — especially when it’s chocolate eclair season (That starts in the fall, so don’t get too excited yet. “We use real egg custard,” Dave Paielli said, “so you don’t want anyone eating it in 90-degree heat.”)

The bakery will mark its 100th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2023, and the planning has already started.

That’s where you come in — if you’ve ever worked at Paielli’s.

Present and former employees are invited to gather at the bakery, 6020 39th Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) to help create a 100th anniversary video.

“We’d also like people to bring in any photos they have,” said Ellen Paielli, Dave’s wife and the bakery’s cake decorator.

“There could be hundreds of people here Saturday,” she said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout.”

Over the years, the bakery — which today has about 70 people working in production, delivering and selling of their products — has employed hundreds of local residents “and we really want to honor those employees,” Ellen Paielli said. “We have people who have worked here for more than 40 years. Mario Covelli worked here 47 years before he retired.”

Ellen Paielli — who’s worked at the bakery for 31 years — is hoping to create a collage of historic photos on a wall inside the bakery. (Can’t make it Saturday but want to send in your Paielli’s Bakery photos? Email them to: paiellisbakeryinc@tds.net. Put “photos” in the subject line.)

Already, there’s a new lighted sign and photos from past years on the brick wall behind the bakery service counter, filled with pastries and kringles on a bustling Thursday morning.

“We’ve been working on remodeling the inside,” Dave Paielli said, “but it’s difficult to do when you’re open all the time.”

On ‘Paielli Avenue’

Another change will take place outside the building, on 40th Avenue, which is on the west side of the bakery.

On Aug. 17, that section of 40th Avenue will be renamed in honor of Dino Paielli, just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday.

“We were trying to keep it a secret,” Dave Paielli said, “but he heard it mentioned on WLIP — the one time they mentioned it on the radio — so when he came into work that day, he knew about it.”

The soft-spoken Dino Paielli “is excited about it but also very quiet about it,” Dave Paielli said. “He’s getting excited about the 100th anniversary celebration too, since this was all started by his parents.”

Cyclops love

As for what’s popular at Paielli’s Bakery, the Cyclops doughnut continues to reign supreme.

The doughnut — named for the one-eyed giant Cyclops in Greek mythology — comes covered in chocolate and packed with a rich creamy filling (the “eye”) in the middle.

Also popular each fall are the pumpkin spice cake doughnuts.

Dave Paielli, however, is more partial to the bakery’s danish, almond horns “and our butter cookies at Christmas. It’s so easy to keep eating those.”

Whatever you choose, it’s impossible to go wrong at Paielli’s where it’s always time to make the doughnuts.