WATCH NOW: Panel votes to uphold Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth's demotion

Rose, who provided a written explanation of his dissent, called the “imposed penalty too harsh,” said Beth’s outstanding record should count for something.

Bill Beth, cousin of Sheriff Beth, has been a member of the department since 1995, serving in roles including evidence technician, accident investigator, hostage negotiator, school resource officer and public information officer. He was the county’s deputy director of emergency management for 10 years.

Beth was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as facility administrator of the Kenosha County Detention Center and first shift patrol commander before being promoted to captain in 2019.

“I agree Captain Beth was insubordinate, but due to his stellar record with the Department and the lack of any significant previous discipline or following of what I believe would have been a proper progressive approach to discipline, I simply do not feel that his actions merit a reduction in rank,” the statement from Rose reads.

Rose opined “a period of leave without pay” and an understanding “that any future violation of rules, policies or ordinances would result in the department seeking termination” would be appropriate.