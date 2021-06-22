WATCH NOW: Panel votes to uphold Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth's demotion

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee Tuesday voted 6-1 to uphold the demotion of sheriff's Sgt. Bill Beth from his former rank of captain.
The reported insubordination and misconduct that led to Beth’s demotion is detailed in a 207-page document obtained by the Kenosha News under an open records request.
The “Statement of Charges” filed by Chief Deputy Marc Levin claims Beth designed and implemented a plan whereby salaried-exempt supervisors could receive paid leave for working outside their normal shifts prior to presenting it to Levin, Sheriff Dave Beth, and fellow captains. It further states Beth was untruthful about his actions during an investigation into the matter.
“The Committee finds that Captain Bill Beth, through his actions and statements, was insubordinate, violated the chain of command, and failed to provide truthful responses during the investigation into this matter, resulting in violations of department policies, the civil service ordinance, and the County Code of Conduct as charged by Chief Deputy (Marc) Levin,” the Findings, Conclusion and Order, released by the committee reads.
The committee met in closed session over five nights and heard 15 hours of testimony before voting in open session Tuesday.
Those voting to affirm the discipline imposed by Levin to demote Beth were supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Ronald Frederick, Edward Kubicki, Jeff Wambolt, Monica Yuhas and John Franco. Supervisor Terry Rose, chairman of the committee, cast the sole dissenting vote.
Rose, who provided a written explanation of his dissent, called the “imposed penalty too harsh,” said Beth’s outstanding record should count for something.
Bill Beth, cousin of Sheriff Beth, has been a member of the department since 1995, serving in roles including evidence technician, accident investigator, hostage negotiator, school resource officer and public information officer. He was the county’s deputy director of emergency management for 10 years.
Beth was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as facility administrator of the Kenosha County Detention Center and first shift patrol commander before being promoted to captain in 2019.
“I agree Captain Beth was insubordinate, but due to his stellar record with the Department and the lack of any significant previous discipline or following of what I believe would have been a proper progressive approach to discipline, I simply do not feel that his actions merit a reduction in rank,” the statement from Rose reads.
Rose opined “a period of leave without pay” and an understanding “that any future violation of rules, policies or ordinances would result in the department seeking termination” would be appropriate.
The “Finding and Order” released following the vote states the majority of the committee members do “struggle” with the fact Beth has not been significantly disciplined prior to this. But, find “the degree of trust necessary to be comfortable with retaining (Beth) as one of (Levin’s) three ‘right hands’ has been irretrievably damaged by his actions both before and during the investigation.”
Rose said the County Board may, at some point, enact a policy similar to the one in question and Beth was “suggesting an idea whose time has likely come.”
According to the order, the committee finds the internal KSD investigation that uncovered “substantial evidence of wrongdoing” by Beth was fair, objective and without discrimination and Beth new he could not implement such a policy in that manner.
“Ultimately, this is not a question of whether a policy should be or should have been created for the benefit of salaried-exempt supervisory staff,” the order reads. “It is one of whether the actions taken before and during the investigation show a lack of sound and seasoned judgement, understanding of the chain of command, and candor with superiors and those acting on their behalf.”
Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said Beth can appeal the decision of the committee to the Circuit Court.
Neither Beth nor his attorney could be reached for comment following the meeting Tuesday.