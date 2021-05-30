WATCH NOW; Pantherville brings Wilmot Union High School students' real estate visions to life

Dreams of becoming real estate tycoons and business owners laid the foundation for Pantherville, a fictitious cardboard city created by Wilmot Union High School students.

Hospitality Management, Intro to Service, and Intro to Business teacher Kris Lefko, picked up on her students' interests, helped them uncover their personal entrepreneurship traits and challenged them to draft business proposals for Pantherville.

Senior Michael Ruggiero, who is studying for the Wisconsin Real Estate Exam and hopes to become a licensed real estate agent after graduation, was selected by Lefko to be the lead property developer, with classmates George Edmonds and Marshall Walters serving as his associates.

“They assessed the square footage they had to work with and developed roads and plots of land to sell within Pantherville,” Lefko said of the development team. “I am so proud of what they developed.”

Ruggiero sold property lots to prospective businesses that were proposed by his classmates.

Ruggiero said he “enjoyed the simulation project and learned more about real estate development.”

