WATCH NOW: 'Peaceful energy' flows in Pennoyer Park at Peacetree Music Festival

The Peacetree Music Festival, bringing music lovers and “peaceful energy” to Kenosha, wrapped up its fifth season at Pennoyer Park Saturday, with music and fundraising efforts running well into the night.

Bridgit Rallo, the owner of jewelry store Peacetree Originals for over two decades, said the festival was her way of thanking the community for their support. The event brings like-minded people together, the type of people to dance barefoot in the grass, Rallo said, pointing at her own bare feet.

“We’re bringing people together who are full of love and peaceful energy,” Rallo said. “Everybody’s friends, whether they’ve met or not.”

Two stages were set up, one on the band shell and another across the site, allowing non-stop music performances which helps keep up the energy, Rallo said.

Manya Reinier, who said she was from Hawaii “and everywhere on Earth,” had taken a rainbow painted bus from Florida to the festival. A pair of wings were placed on the side for festival-goers to take photos, and Reinier also had phoot booths and kids crafts.

“We’ve had lots of kids playing, lots of positive interactions,” Reinier said.

Reiner said she was most looking forward to a performance by Cosmic Railroad later that evening, a band she hadn’t seen in years.

Beyond the music, the festival also raised funds for the Kenosha Achievement Center. Rallo thanked the festival’s numerous local sponsors for their help.

“We’ve been able to do this because of our sponsors,” Rallo said. “When I look around, I know the people, they’re my friends.”

The festival began Friday afternoon, and continued Saturday, ending with a light show at 11 p.m. Saturday.