WATCH NOW: Peaceful rally backs law enforcement, public safety

A peaceful rally to back law enforcement authorities and public safety officers drew about 100 people Sunday at Civic Center Park, the site of a week-long protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blue Lives Matter rally organizer Kyle William of Milwaukee said he coordinated it to show support for law enforcement in the wake of Blake’s shooting, which has touched off a wave of peaceful protests but that later gave way to rioting, looting and violence, including the killing of two protesters by an armed Antioch teenager now facing charges for homicide.
“Those who show support for law enforcement are not just supporting police. I support the peaceful protesters who are peaceful, they have the right to protest. I support them,” he said. “Other people I talk to here, it’s the same message. We’re not against Black Lives Matter."
A number of the participants expressed ire for Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to not authorize National Guard troops as tension and destruction escalated.
“We’re not against Black Lives Matter -- it’s the looting. The burning -- that’s the main thing,” he said. “The governor should have called in more resources as soon as this happened back on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 23). He knew that this would explode into something big. These things go viral so quickly … he knew it.
“Right then, 6 p.m., as soon as he knew what was going on ... as soon as he got word,” he said, alluding to the rioting and violence that has followed protests in Minneapolis, Portland and Seattle, among others.
William said he has spoken to people protesting the police shooting of Blake, who said that the governor didn’t act fast enough.
William said the rally, which he coordinated on Friday, was to feature the likes of prominent Republicans including former Gov. Scott Walker, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. However, he was unable to reach them.
Regardless, he said, he was going to hold the rally and also plans another on Tuesday to welcome President Donald Trump, who has already confirmed his visit to Kenosha.
At the rally were area residents who signed a petition that seeks to recall Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who were also in Kenosha last week.
Grace McCormick of Burlington, who wore Trump’s familiar “Make America Great Again” cap, signed the petition.
“It’s insane. I didn’t think stuff like this would be happening so close to us, close to home” she said of the ordeal Kenosha has endured. She watched the live-streamed videos of the rioting over the last week. “It makes your hurt. This is crazy. Seeing all this violence just because people have so much hatred.”
She was sad that peaceful protests have turned to violence. “It’s scary,” she said.
Peter Bora of Kenosha came to the rally to “support the people who watch over my neighbors,” he said referring to law enforcement.
He said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing was real when he later saw the aftermath of the rioting and looting.
“You know, it’s fine. I’m fine with you getting your point across,” he said of protesters. “But don’t come in here and hurt our businesses. The people who came from out of town, they brought their own people, their food. They didn’t even come out to support our businesses.
"Where were they? They don’t care. Now we’re left to rebuild all of this.”
