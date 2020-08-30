WATCH NOW: Peaceful rally backs law enforcement, public safety

“Right then, 6 p.m., as soon as he knew what was going on ... as soon as he got word,” he said, alluding to the rioting and violence that has followed protests in Minneapolis, Portland and Seattle, among others.

William said he has spoken to people protesting the police shooting of Blake, who said that the governor didn’t act fast enough.

William said the rally, which he coordinated on Friday, was to feature the likes of prominent Republicans including former Gov. Scott Walker, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. However, he was unable to reach them.

Regardless, he said, he was going to hold the rally and also plans another on Tuesday to welcome President Donald Trump, who has already confirmed his visit to Kenosha.

At the rally were area residents who signed a petition that seeks to recall Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who were also in Kenosha last week.

Grace McCormick of Burlington, who wore Trump’s familiar “Make America Great Again” cap, signed the petition.