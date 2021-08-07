WATCH NOW: Peacetree Music Festival gives off good vibes, raises funds for Kenosha Achievement Center

Some marked their first time attending the festival, which also featured food and other vendors who sold tie-dye shirts and wellness products like oils, crystals, homemade jewelry, talismans and soaps.

Fern Thomas said, contrary to her name, she didn’t grow up listening to 60s style music. But, it is a repeated query by those who meet her and that made her decide to give it a try. She packed up a cooler and headed from her home in Woodstock, Ill., to spend the morning on the beach and the afternoon at the festival.

“I’m in Kenosha for the first time, at the festival for the first time and listening to these groups for the first time,” she said. “Maybe it will bring out my inner flower child.”

Guy and Kari Wagner, who came to Kenosha from Hartford in their retro camper painted grey with a yellow stripe, said it was their first Peacetree festival. Guy was particularly looking forward to Saturday night headliner Cosmic Railroad.

“We’ve seen some of the bands before, just not here,” Guy said, adding they have attended a few other concerts this summer. “A lot of them cost quite a bit of money. This one is very affordable.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0