WATCH NOW: Peacetree Music Festival gives off good vibes, raises funds for Kenosha Achievement Center

Music and good vibes emanated from Pennoyer Park Saturday as a mix of eight funky, folksy, bluesy, root rock jam bands performed Saturday during the 2021 Peacetree Music Festival.
“It’s a beautiful day to kick back, listen to some good jams and just enjoy life,” Ray Jones, of Elkhorn, said. “I can just feel my anxiety lifting.”
The festival started at 3 p.m. Friday when the band Indigo Canyon took the band shell stage. A total of 14 bands played over the course of the two-day festival.
“This is our fourth year of the festival,” Bridgit Rallo, owner of Peacetree Originals, 4721 Seventh Ave., who organized the event with her husband Pete. “We are both passionate about music and giving back to the community.”
KAC fundraiser
The first two years they raised money for the Shalom Center. This year and in 2020 funds were raised for the Kenosha Achievement Center.
“The Kenosha Achievement Center has helped our family and friends and we know that they need the financial support,” Bridgit said. “They don’t get as much as some other organizations do.”
All of the proceeds from malt beverage sales were earmarked for KAC. Brigit said many in attendance who were not purchasing beverages also made generous donations.
Beth Bender, director of development for the KAC, expressed her gratitude for the support.
“It’s a fabulous fundraiser for us,” Beth said. “It’s really kind of them to offer this to us. It is just a fantastic crowd. I’ve just really enjoyed being out here and talking to people about the achievement center. It’s community outreach for us too.”
She said 2021 also marks the 20-year anniversary of her store, as well as the return of the festival after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We absolutely promote healing through music,” Bridgit said, adding Kenoshans have been though a lot over the last year, not only as a result of the pandemic, but also due to a period of civil unrest. “The love energy that comes out at this festival is amazing.”
Embraced rainstorm
Bridgit said festival goers embraced a local thunderstorm Friday night.
“It just felt like the storm washed away a lot of negative emotions and just cleansed our souls from what we’ve been dealing with,” she said.
All of the bands in the lineup performed Friday night despite the storm. However, the headlining act was moved from the band shell to the stage under a tent, forcing the band to cancel it electric light show.
Some marked their first time attending the festival, which also featured food and other vendors who sold tie-dye shirts and wellness products like oils, crystals, homemade jewelry, talismans and soaps.
Fern Thomas said, contrary to her name, she didn’t grow up listening to 60s style music. But, it is a repeated query by those who meet her and that made her decide to give it a try. She packed up a cooler and headed from her home in Woodstock, Ill., to spend the morning on the beach and the afternoon at the festival.
“I’m in Kenosha for the first time, at the festival for the first time and listening to these groups for the first time,” she said. “Maybe it will bring out my inner flower child.”
Guy and Kari Wagner, who came to Kenosha from Hartford in their retro camper painted grey with a yellow stripe, said it was their first Peacetree festival. Guy was particularly looking forward to Saturday night headliner Cosmic Railroad.
“We’ve seen some of the bands before, just not here,” Guy said, adding they have attended a few other concerts this summer. “A lot of them cost quite a bit of money. This one is very affordable.”
