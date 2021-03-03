 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pedestrian vs vehicle at 22nd Avenue and 60th Street
WATCH NOW: Pedestrian vs vehicle at 22nd Avenue and 60th Street

  Terry Flores

Kenosha Fire and Rescue personnel assist a man who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 60th Street Wednesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Kenosha police blocked off the northbound lane for about half an hour.

