WATCH NOW: Pedestrian vs vehicle at 22nd Avenue and 60th Street

Terry Flores
Kenosha Fire and Rescue personnel assist a man who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 60th Street Wednesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately known.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Kenosha police blocked off the northbound lane for about half an hour. This story will be updated later with additional details. Check back at www.kenoshanews.com
Reporter
