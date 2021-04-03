WATCH NOW: Peeps exhibit a sweet treat for museum visitors

There’s a place where you can visit Harry Potter, Leo Tolstoy, Daft Punk and Mr. Potato Head.

And did we mention the two pink elephants? Bernie Sanders and his mittens? And Baby Yoda?

All these characters — and more — are part of this year’s Peeps exhibit at the Racine Art Museum.

“We have a Pandemic Area, a Food Area, a Sci Fi Area, a Literary area, a Pop Culture Area and a big, big Art Area, which makes us very happy,” said Lisa Englander as she walked around the exhibit room, pointing out different pieces.

The centerpiece table, she said, “is a very playful area.” That’s where you’ll find those pink elephants, along with a Peeps Funhouse and even a Peep-A-Rama machine, just like the plastic mold-making machines you find at the Milwaukee County Zoo and other locales. (“Too bad it doesn’t actually work,” Englander said, “but it is so clever.”)

The self-described “displaced New Yorker” founded the Peeps exhibit 12 years ago after, she explained, “I came to Wisconsin and discovered it’s dark and gray from November to May. We needed to do something to lift our spirits and then I saw a Peeps display in a store. They’re so colorful and fun — who doesn’t love Peeps?”