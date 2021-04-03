WATCH NOW: Peeps exhibit a sweet treat for museum visitors

There’s a place where you can visit Harry Potter, Leo Tolstoy, Daft Punk and Mr. Potato Head.
And did we mention the two pink elephants? Bernie Sanders and his mittens? And Baby Yoda?
All these characters — and more — are part of this year’s Peeps exhibit at the Racine Art Museum.
“We have a Pandemic Area, a Food Area, a Sci Fi Area, a Literary area, a Pop Culture Area and a big, big Art Area, which makes us very happy,” said Lisa Englander as she walked around the exhibit room, pointing out different pieces.
The centerpiece table, she said, “is a very playful area.” That’s where you’ll find those pink elephants, along with a Peeps Funhouse and even a Peep-A-Rama machine, just like the plastic mold-making machines you find at the Milwaukee County Zoo and other locales. (“Too bad it doesn’t actually work,” Englander said, “but it is so clever.”)
The self-described “displaced New Yorker” founded the Peeps exhibit 12 years ago after, she explained, “I came to Wisconsin and discovered it’s dark and gray from November to May. We needed to do something to lift our spirits and then I saw a Peeps display in a store. They’re so colorful and fun — who doesn’t love Peeps?”
The brightly colored marshmallow candies, she said, “make people think of spring. They’re also nostalgic — people see Peeps and think of their childhood.”
She’s proud the show hasn’t missed a year; the 2020 exhibit was delayed until August due to COVID restrictions.
“We have people who started doing the Peeps show as kids and now bring in their kids, who are making their own displays,” said Englander. When she’s not founding Peeps exhibits, she’s in charge of the museum’s Guest Experience and Retail Division.
This year’s Peeps
A year spent living with the coronavirus pandemic inspired pieces like a diorama that shows a busy vaccine clinic and another that shows a family Zoom call, but, overall, Englander said “The art is a little less political this year — though we do have three Bernie Sanders memes and one Donald Trump piece.”
Pop culture is reflected in the two “Cobra Kai” pieces based on the Netflix series and a “Peeps Gambit” chess set that will remind visitors of another Netflix series, “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Though the exhibit ends on April 10, some of the pieces will live on long after this Easter season:
“Kew Peeps” — a diorama based on the Racine landmark — will move to the downtown restaurant after the show. (It’s in the Food Area, naturally.)
For the first time, one of the Peeps pieces will join the museum’s permanent collection. The mother and daughter team of Elizabeth and Loretta Peterson donated their fiber art piece, “Greetings from Racine,” to the museum.
“Elizabeth drew the image and her mom, Loretta, did the needlework,” Englander said. The image is their take on those old-fashioned “Greetings from …” postcards featuring photos of local landmarks. In this case, the Racine images — the art museum, the lighthouse, the zoo, sailboats in the harbor — feature Peeps.
“It’s a timeless piece,” Englander said. “And it doesn’t have any candy, so it will last.” Fittingly, for a piece that resembles a postcard, actual postcards of this image will be for sale soon in the museum’s gift shop.
Several techniques
Visitors will also see quilted pieces and a paper piece done with “quilling” — curling paper.
“We love our quilting groups,” Englander said, “and other pieces are found objects and other crafting techniques.”
There are several pieces made by groups — including art students — and husband and wife Peeps artists Jeffrey Zimmer (“Peeps Gone Mad”) and Nicole Zimmer (“RGB: Rest in Peace, Power & Peeps,” a tribute to the late Supreme Court justice).
There aren’t any sports-themed Peeps this year — no Packers, Bucks or Brewers — but one piece does feature Peeps skiing. You can also travel to Chicago’s Millennium Park via artist Kate Fons and her “Millennium Park Peep,” complete with a shiny silver Peep as “Cloud Gate,” aka the Bean.
Artists are represented by two Frida Kahlo pieces, a Banksy tribute (“Peepsy” by Sylvie Leach) and “Furry Monster,” by 5-year-old Josiah Hasseldahl.
His portrait — resembling a Jackson Pollack splatter painting — was created by melting down Peeps.
A popular show
The show attracts 4,000 to 5,000 visitors each year, said Jessica Zalewski, the museum’s marketing and publications manager.
“Our 2020 show, of course, had fewer people because it took place in August and we had limited hours and limited capacity, but it was still the most popular exhibit we had last year.”
This year’s show is still operating under limits — the museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and only 15 people can be in the exhibit room at a time — but she’s still expecting the Peeps to draw big crowds. (If you can’t make it in person, there’s a live virtual tour at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, on the museum’s Facebook page.)
New ideas all the time
Englander and Zalewski are impressed that after seeing more than 1,200 pieces over the past dozen years, they are still surprised by the creativity on display.
“We’ve seen very little repetition,” Englander said. “The people entering pieces are getting more and more creative.”