WATCH NOW: Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch to debut Friday night

Kris Peterson carving pumpkins for Peterson's Pumpkin Patch. This year's display starts Oct. 29.

Dr. Kris Peterson may be a local chiropractor by day, but at night he gets creative with a carving knife.

Peterson is again busy creating some 177 jack-o’-lanterns for the annual Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch outside his home at 9210 63rd St. 

When we talked to the good doctor Monday evening, he was spraying freshly carved pumpkins with a vinegar and water solution — to help keep them fresh — and wrapping them in plastic wrap.

Behind him, two volunteers were busy carving more pumpkins, following intricately outlined sketches.

Peterson puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers — including Peterson’s friends, family members, neighbors and others — help him do the carving.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee School of Engineering women’s volleyball team continued its annual pumpkin pilgrimage, carving up 83 of the orange squash in a marathon two-and-a-half-hour session of cutting and gutting.

The jack-o’-lanterns will light up Peterson's yard starting Friday night and continuing each night, starting at dusk, through Nov. 1.

The pumpkin patch is part of Peterson's elaborate Halloween decorations, including a pet cemetery with creepy skeletons (fitting, seeing as donations this year will go to Safe Harbor Humane Society).

Next door is a "Ghostbusters"-themed house, complete with a giant Stay-Puft Marshmallow inflatable figure and the 1984 movie showing on the garage door.

Each year, 3,000 to 4,000 people visit the display, with donations totaling more than $4,000.

As for what Peterson does with all the jack-o'-lanterns post-Halloween? They go to a good cause then, too. After the holiday, the pumpkins are taken to a farm “where the cows and horses love to eat them,” Peterson said.

And don’t stop by his house looking for an elaborate Christmas display.

“We’re so exhausted by the end of this project, all I do is string up a few lights for Christmas,” Peterson said. 

Peterson's Pumpkin Patch debuts its 177 expertly carved pumpkins at dusk on Friday night. The display will continue each night through Nov. 1 at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society. For more information, go to the Peterson's Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

Trick-or-treat times

This year’s Trick or Treat hours in the city and county of Kenosha:

City of Kenosha: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Paddock Lake: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Salem Lakes: 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Somers: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Twin Lakes: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Town of Bristol: 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31

Village of Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Village of Pleasant Prairie: 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31

Town of Wheatland: 2 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31

Town of Randall: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

