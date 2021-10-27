WATCH NOW: Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch to debut Friday night

Dr. Kris Peterson may be a local chiropractor by day, but at night he gets creative with a carving knife.

Peterson is again busy creating some 177 jack-o’-lanterns for the annual Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch outside his home at 9210 63rd St.

When we talked to the good doctor Monday evening, he was spraying freshly carved pumpkins with a vinegar and water solution — to help keep them fresh — and wrapping them in plastic wrap.

Behind him, two volunteers were busy carving more pumpkins, following intricately outlined sketches.

Peterson puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers — including Peterson’s friends, family members, neighbors and others — help him do the carving.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee School of Engineering women’s volleyball team continued its annual pumpkin pilgrimage, carving up 83 of the orange squash in a marathon two-and-a-half-hour session of cutting and gutting.

The jack-o’-lanterns will light up Peterson's yard starting Friday night and continuing each night, starting at dusk, through Nov. 1.