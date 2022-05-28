WATCH NOW: Petrifying Springs Biergarten kicks off 2022 season, taps ceremonial keg

SOMERS — The popular Petrifying Springs Biergarten officially opened for the 2022 season with a ceremonial keg tapping on Friday evening.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman tapped the keg at the Biergarten located in the county’s Petrifying Springs Park at 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

“We’re excited to be here and be part of this,” Kerkman said. “It’s in it’s sixth year and hopefully it will be successful because it’s a good partnership between the county and private business.”

The Rev. Eirik Olsen of Light of Christ Church in Kenosha offered a brief prayer at the event. He said the Biergarten has been “such a blessing to me in the last few years.”

“I’ve drowned some sorrows here and I’ve had some of the best conversations I’ve ever had in this county right in this space,” he said.

Olsen thanked God for the beverage.

“Lord, bless this creature, beer, which by your kindness and power has been produced by the kernels of grain,” he prayed. “And let it be a healthful drink for mankind. Grant whoever drinks it with thanksgiving to your holy name.”

Dozens of area residents — many of whom brought their four legged friends — also turned out for the event.

Jake McGhee, Jockey International’s vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said the Biergarten has quickly become a Kenosha tradition. He brought his family to Friday’s event.

“It’s fun, and now my kid’s old enough to walk around and enjoy it, too,” McGhee said. “She stuck her hand in my beer. She’s definitely from Wisconsin.”

The Biergarten was established in 2017 with a public-private partnership between Kenosha County and Petrifying Springs Biergarten LLC.

As part of this arrangement, a portion of the Biergarten’s revenue returns to the county to fund park improvements.

“These kinds of collaborations have really been successful,” Kerkman said.

She also encouraged area residents to take a stroll through some some of the county’s other parks.

“Come out and walk on a Saturday morning or bring the kids out,” she added.

The Biergarten will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily each Monday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more details about business hours, menu selections and activity schedules, visit the Petrifying Springs Biergarten website at petsbiergarten.com.

