WATCH NOW: Petrifying Springs Biergarten Oktoberfest celebrations continues

SOMERS — The crowds turned out for Saturday’s Oktoberfest celebration at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.

Amid the aroma of hot pretzels and sausages, the beer and good cheer were flowing at the event at 5555 7th St., which enjoyed sunshine and plenty of people during Saturday’s ceremonial keg tapping.

Biergarten owner Mike Grab said he expects to go through 60 to 80 barrels of beer and 1,200 pretzels during the weekend celebration. Oktoberfest is typically a successful event for them, although they depend heavily on the weather, which was sunny by mid-afternoon Saturday.

“We’re just happy to be partners on a community event,” Grab said. “Having that partnership with the county for six seasons now has been great. Everybody’s really embraced it.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other local officials were in attendance for the ceremonial Oktoberfest beer keg tapping ceremony. Kerkman spoke glowingly about the Biergarten.

“It’s a wonderful private-public partnership,” Kerkman said. “I’m so glad I was here to celebrate Oktoberfest with them”

Multiple attendees praised the work that has been done on Petrifying Springs Park and the Biergarten, with one retiree who resides in Illinois stopping Kerkman to rave about how much he enjoyed the Kenosha County park system.

Waukesha residents Paul and Lori Young were both dressed in Oktoberfest outfits, as were their two corgis, Pez and Angus. They said they come to Kenosha several times a year to enjoy the parks.

“Good crowd, good food,” Lori said. “As long as it isn’t flooding with rain, people will show up to Oktoberfest.”

The couple planned to spend the afternoon at the Biergarten, enjoying the sense of “gemutlichkeit,” a German term for a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

“Kenosha and the parks have done a really great job with this biergarten,” Paul said. “It’s a really nice job.”

Brian and Veronica Van Dyke, of Pleasant Prairie, also dressed in authentic German dirndl and lederhosen, said they’ve been going to the beirgarten since it started in 2017. Now regulars, they said they see plenty of familiar faces.

“We started making friends, which is absolutely the way it’s supposed to be,” Veronica said. “It becomes a community.”

Guests can enjoy the food, beverages, music and fun from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, along with live music from The Brothers Quinn at 3 p.m. There will also be prizes for best dressed in Dirndl and lederhosen.

For residents wishing to attend, parking on the grass is not allowed. Those attending should park in one of the designated lots within the park or the academic lots at UW-Parkside off of Highway JR.

Beer drinkers can bring their own stein or rent one from the Biergarten with a $5 deposit that is refunded when the stein is returned at the end of their visit.

The Biergarten accepts cash only for food and beverage purchases. Two ATMs are available on site.