WATCH NOW: Pilot walks away with minor injuries following high-speed mishap off Kenosha airport runway

An 89-year-old man walked away apparently without serious injury after his small plane traveled off the runway at high speed at the Kenosha Regional Airport Monday night.

The incident occurred at 5:42 p.m. when the plane, which did not take off but was traveling “really fast,” went into the grass off Runway 7 at the airport at 9930 52nd St., according to Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

“The officers got there and the guy was walking away from the plane,” said Beller. “The control tower called it a `high-speed taxi’.”

According to Kenosha Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson, the pilot apparently had been prepared to take off when the plane went into the grass. Following the mishap, the pilot walked to a nearby hangar. He was treated for unspecified injuries that were not life threatening and later released, Johnson said.

Authorities said there were no hazards that resulted from the incident. Johnson said the plane was not airborne.

“He was getting ready to take off, but he never did take off,” he said.