WATCH NOW: Play ball! Kenosha Kingfish planning fun promotions for 2021 season

Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet has a lot to look forward to this season — from more fans in the stands to the Legends Weekend in August — but he’s also focused on simple pleasures.

“I’m looking forward to all the new stuff this summer,” he said Wednesday in the team offices at Simmons Field, “but I’m really looking forward to the ‘old stuff’ — getting a cold beer and a hot dog and watching baseball.”

While we dream about that “old stuff,” let’s look at some of the new stuff in store for Kenosha’s Northwoods League team in 2021:

A bigger, better Fish Bowl area: “We’ve moved the fence in closer in center field,” said Ryne Goralski, the team’s general manager, while walking around the field Wednesday. The new area, he said, offers a better view of the game and more room for fans to spread out.

That special Wisconsin combo of bowling and polka: “We will have an outdoor bowling alley in our remodeled Fish Bowl,” Malliet said, “and have polka bands coming on some nights. I come from a family of bowlers, and this will be really fun.” The Mike Schneider Band kicks off the polka season on Opening Day, May 31.