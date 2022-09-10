WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie Fire Department hosts annual Safety Day in the Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Families gathered Saturday at Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1 to take part in the annual Safety Day in the Prairie, a free event allowing the public to look inside fire trucks, meet firefighters and learn more about fire safety.

Safety Day was held in advance of Fire Prevention Month, which is in October.

Chief of Fire and Rescue Craig Roepke said the event provides a good opportunity for the fire department to show residents what they do and the resources they offer, as well as share information on fire safety and prevention.

The event featured fire trucks and other emergency vehicles on display, a bounce house for kids, a Pleasant Prairie Police Department K9 demonstration, a rescue helicopter landing, free food and more.

“The big draw is the helicopter,” Roepke said.

Around 11:30 a.m., resident Lisa Roberts waited in line with her grandson for him to get the chance to spray a firefighter hose with a couple of Fire Department staff. Roberts said her son has worked as firefighter at the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department for over 10 years, which was partly what brought her out to the event.

“(This event) is lots of fun, and I like to support the community,” Roberts said.

Lauren Johnson agreed.

“It brings the community together,” she said. “It’s great for kids to be able to interact with our firefighters.”

Johnson arrived early and brought her 2-year-old son with her.

“He loves all of this stuff,” Johnson said with a smile.

Along with staff from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and Police Department, other safety partners were present to talk with families and provide safety information, including representatives of the Kenosha County Specialized Response Team, Froedtert South, Aurora Health and others.

David Piccolo of Froedtert said the hospital likes to attend events like Safety Day in the Prairie to have the chance to connect with the community and provide relevant safety information to parents. On Saturday, for instance, Froedtert representatives brought information about football helmet use for kids as this year’s football season is kicking off.

“We like to have a strong presence in the community,” Piccolo said.

Aaron Langrie of the Kenosha County Specialized Response Team strolled the event grounds wearing a chemical hazmat suit, taking pictures with kids and informing parents on what their team does.

“We want to promote what we do here,” Langrie said.

At a dessert table, Charlotte Carver and Donna Franke of the Pleasant Prairie Women’s Club handed out cookies and other baked goods for guests. Carver said the Women’s Club attends the event every year. She commended both the Fire Department and the Police Department for their service in the Pleasant Prairie community.

“Whenever they’re needed, they’re there,” Carver said.