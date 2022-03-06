 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie firefighters extinguish burning car Sunday night

An older model Dodge Intrepid suffered extensive damage after catching fire while being driven at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 122nd Street Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson said the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department received a call for a vehicle fire around 6 p.m., and were on scene within minutes.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department was also on scene. No other vehicles were involved.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Shawn Flahive, the male driver reported they noticed smoke while driving and exited the vehicle. Flahive reported no injuries, and said the driver had recently bought the vehicle from a private owner.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kiev zoo workers have moved in with the animals to care for them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert