WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie firefighters extinguish burning car Sunday night

An older model Dodge Intrepid suffered extensive damage after catching fire while being driven at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 122nd Street Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson said the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department received a call for a vehicle fire around 6 p.m., and were on scene within minutes.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department was also on scene. No other vehicles were involved.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Shawn Flahive, the male driver reported they noticed smoke while driving and exited the vehicle. Flahive reported no injuries, and said the driver had recently bought the vehicle from a private owner.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

