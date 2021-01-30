WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie History Museum puts village's past on display

For visitors who have passed through the museum to this point, it seems to have been a big hit, Bennett said.

“They really like it,” she said. “People always comment on the windows, that’s one of their favorite things, I think. People like the ‘Keno drive-in section,’ I hear people talk about ‘Ray Radigan’s, I remember going there.’ I think people really comment about the more recent history that they remember.”

Bennett said there will continue to be a core or main exhibit area that will remain mostly the same as far as exhibits are concerned with some slight modifications.

The building also includes an oral history room, which includes an exhibit about former WLIP personality Irene Buri Nelson. A future exhibit planned for August will feature village native Joyce Hill Westerman, who played professional baseball for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Westerman died Jan. 18, at the age of 96.

And while the building has plenty of historical artifacts and exhibits for visitors to enjoy, Bennett said there’s always room for more.

Residents who may have an item or two tucked away in their garage or attic are encouraged to reach out to see if it may fit, she said.