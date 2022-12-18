After hosting a successful Halloween decorations tour of the village, Sarah Howard and the rest of the staff at the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau are back with a Christmas season edition of the Holiday Lights Tour.

Not only is this a tour featuring 21 decorated homes in the village, it’s also a contest.

After visiting the homes — and checking out the festive decorations — participants can go online and vote for their favorite location.

You have through Dec. 30 to take part in the voting but choose carefully. You can only vote once.

The top five winners will receive gift cards, a trophy “and lots of swag” from the visitors bureau.

Howard, the visitors bureau’s executive director, was thrilled with the response to the Halloween tour and looks forward to the Christmas edition.

“For our first time doing this, we are amazed by the response,” she said of the Halloween decorations tour.

Across the village

Howard considers several factors when picking the homes for the tours.

“Our overall goal is for people to move across the village and see the lights and also for people to get to different neighborhoods,” she said. “We were trying to pick a tour that quite literally takes you across the village.”

The tour, she said, can been done in less than hour “or you can do parts of the tour at different times.”

While all the stops are private homes, the tour also includes “photo op” stops at Pleasant Prairie businesses: the Premium Outlets (outside the eatery), Iguana Wana Mexican restaurant and the RecPlex.

Howard hopes the Halloween and Christmas season tours become annual events and stresses that “everything on the tour is free for people to observe and take photos. This is an opportunity for people to make some fun memories.”

Here are a few fun extras, too:

From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets will offer free hot cocoa for tour goers. Also, on Dec. 21, there will be Storytime with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Outlets’ Eatery.

From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, tour goers can enjoy free eggnog at Fairfield Inn & Suites, free hot cocoa at Shelby Campbell’s Eatery & Bar and free “signature cookies” at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie.

Doing the tour

For a tour map, go online to visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/

It’s simple to take part: Download the map or print it out and hit the road. After viewing all the homes, you can fill out a voting form on the same Visit Pleasant Prairie website.

Tour stops include:

9729 47th Court: A tropical- themed house, complete with “palm trees” and flamingos

9701 43rd Ave.: Featuring a red-and-white lighting theme

4217 98th St.: Featuring a red-and-green lighting theme

8615 113th Ave.: With a very bright front yard, filled with lights and characters

7906 55th Ave.: This home was also on the Halloween Tour, with an animated witch “greeting” visitors out front. For Christmas, the yard has a guardian angel, reindeer and even a video in the front window that features Santa Claus and a dancing snowman.