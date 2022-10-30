Sarah Howard wants to get out the vote.

But it has nothing to do with the piles of campaign “literature” clogging our mailboxes.

Instead, Howard hopes people drive out to see the 20 homes on the new Halloween Tour of the village.

After visiting the homes — and checking out the creeptastic Halloween decorations — participants can go online and vote for their favorite location.

You still have all of today and until late night on Halloween to take part, but choose carefully. You can only vote once.

The voting stops at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1, and the the top three winners will receive gift cards to local businesses and a pumpkin trophy.

Howard, interim executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Convention &Visitors Bureau, is thrilled with how it’s going.

“For our first time doing this, we are amazed by the response,” she said. “As of Wednesday, we already had almost 600 votes.”

Considering this is an election for Halloween decoration bragging rights in a village of about 22,000 residents, that’s a solid turnout.

More importantly to Howard has been the feedback from the public.

“It’s been really cool to hear people’s responses to this event,” she said. “That’s been really fun.”

Howard was inspired to launch this contest “just by coming across a beautifully decorated house. I said ‘wow, this is so great,” and there are so many other amazing houses decorated for the holiday. This idea had been in the back of my mind, so I said ‘now’s the time; let’s do it.’”

Across the village

The staff members at Visit Pleasant Prairie were hoping to get 10 houses submitted for the contest. Instead, they received 30 possible locations.

Howard selected the 20 tour homes by “personally going to each of the houses.”

She considered several factors when picking the homes.

“Our overall goal for this contest is for people to move across the village and see the lights and also for people to get to different neighborhoods,” she said. “We were trying to pick a tour that quite literally takes you across the village.”

The tour, she said, can been done in less than hour “or you can do parts of the tour at different times.”

Howard also had some experts helping her select the tour homes.

“When I was scouting out submissions, I had my children (ages 4, 7 and 9) in the car with me, and I wanted to hear their responses,” she said. “At each house, they noticed something different. There’s a wonderful blend of different décor choices, from cute to scary.”

While all the stops are private homes, the tour also includes “photo op” stops at Pleasant Prairie businesses: Stiles Pumpkin Farm, Iguana Wana Mexican restaurant and the RecPlex (inside the main lobby of the sports and recreation center).

Howard hopes this Halloween tour becomes an annual event — and stay tuned for a similar Christmas season contest — and stresses that “everything on the tour is free for people to observe and take photos. This is an opportunity for people to make some fun memories.”

Doing the tour

For a tour map, go online to visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/

It’s simple to take part: Download the map or print it out and hit the road. After viewing all the homes, you can fill out a voting form on the same Visit Pleasant Prairie website.

Voting is open until 12:01 a.m. on Nov 1. The top three winners will be announced on Tuesday.

Tour stops include:

5301 87th Place: A “Stranger Things”-themed house

7927 107TH Ave.: A big feature is a glowing green graveyard

9466 Ashbury Lane: A mix of lights and characters

Two houses on the tour are across the street from each: At 7906 55th Ave., you’ll find plenty of lights and special effects, including a witch. Watch out for her. If you stand too close, she’s COMES ALIVE. Across the street, look for skeletons in the front yard at 5505 80th St.

The Belke family sets up a lights-and-music show each Halloween season at 780 101st St.