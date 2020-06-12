WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie man charged with hate crime in parking lot confrontation

In the video shared on social media, he is seen quickly accelerating toward the woman as she stands in a parking space and she jumps to the side to get out of the way of the Hummer.

Another bystander intervenes, pounding on Carver’s window and shouting at him about his treatment of the woman. Carver then drives away as a second bystander comes over to check on the woman, who is shouting “I didn’t do anything to you” as Carver drives away.

The man who shared the video on social media said he began to record because the man in the Hummer was repeatedly yelling racial slurs at the woman.

According to the complaint, when police arrived and spoke to the woman she was "visibly upset, shaking at time and crying." She told an officer that she believed that the driver of the Hummer was trying to hit her and kill her when he accelerated toward her.

Police identified Carver through the license plate on his vehicle. When officers went to his home to speak to him they learned he had returned to Menards, so they went back to the store. According to the complaint, Carver denied using racial slurs. While he admitted driving toward the woman, he said he did so because she "was coming at him."

Menards barred Carver from returning to the store.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.