WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie man charged with hate crime in parking lot confrontation

A 78-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with a hate crime after shouting racial slurs at a black woman in a parking lot before accelerating his SUV toward her.
Robert D. Carver, who is white, was charged Thursday with recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon -- in this case his SUV -- and disorderly conduct for the June 2 incident. Both charges include a hate crime modifier that increases the possible penalties.
Carver is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court June 17.
Part of the incident was captured on video by another man in the parking lot and shared on social media.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman had been shopping at Menards, 7330 74th Place., and was pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot. When she parked the cart at a light pole, Carver is alleged to have shouted at her that she was “lazy” and repeatedly yelled racial slurs.
According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses who were in the parking lot told police they heard Carver shouting racial slurs at the woman. One of the witnesses was a Menards employee, another was a shopper who intervened to help the woman.
The woman defended herself and told him he could not speak to her that way. Carver then got in his black Hummer SUV.
In the video shared on social media, he is seen quickly accelerating toward the woman as she stands in a parking space and she jumps to the side to get out of the way of the Hummer.
Another bystander intervenes, pounding on Carver’s window and shouting at him about his treatment of the woman. Carver then drives away as a second bystander comes over to check on the woman, who is shouting “I didn’t do anything to you” as Carver drives away.
The man who shared the video on social media said he began to record because the man in the Hummer was repeatedly yelling racial slurs at the woman.
According to the complaint, when police arrived and spoke to the woman she was "visibly upset, shaking at time and crying." She told an officer that she believed that the driver of the Hummer was trying to hit her and kill her when he accelerated toward her.
Police identified Carver through the license plate on his vehicle. When officers went to his home to speak to him they learned he had returned to Menards, so they went back to the store. According to the complaint, Carver denied using racial slurs. While he admitted driving toward the woman, he said he did so because she "was coming at him."
Menards barred Carver from returning to the store.