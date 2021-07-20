WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie planning new roundabout

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Tuesday the plans for a roundabout at that location began taking shape before his arrival, with an eye on trying to smooth out the traffic flow.

The way the development there took place, with a piece of the frontage road belonging to the DOT, made for a bit of an unnatural intersection, Thiel said.

“It became a complicated intersection,” he said. “It kind of looks like a ‘K’ or an ‘H.’ There’s definitely traffic conflicts there. As things have progressed, there’s been a desire to improve that intersection, so the village has been proactive in looking for ways to improve that and streamline the traffic flow.”

Holding pattern

Thiel said Monday night it wasn’t just the DOT that wanted a more clearly planned schedule laid out, but a number of future developments in the area were also waiting, as well.

“One purpose or reason for continuing to move this project forward is really for several developments in the area (that) have kind of been placed in limbo waiting for the outcome of this roundabout,” Thiel said. “This will, in effect, be confirming to the DOT that we are intending to do this project.