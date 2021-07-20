WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie planning new roundabout

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new roundabout soon will be coming to a village street near you.
But it’s not quite ready just yet.
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution to set the schedule for the roundabout along the East Frontage Road, south of Highway 165 (104th Street) at the intersection of Corporate Drive, East Frontage Road and 116th Avenue.
That project is expected to be completed in 2023. The intersection feeds directly into the parking lot of the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave.
Included in the resolution is a plan by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to resurface the East Frontage Road from Highway ML (122nd Street) to Highway 50 (75th Street), set for 2022. That project will move forward with the paving up to where the roundabout will begin.
“We had requested that the DOT either delay a portion of their paving south of 165 or ‘gap’ that paving in order to avoid repaving a portion of the roadway just to rip it up a year or two later with the roundabout project,” Pleasant Prairie Village Engineer Matt Fineour said.
“Out of those discussions, the DOT requested that we provide some documentation to them that the village is intending to build the roundabout. That way, they could take some of their money and apply it elsewhere in their maintenance program.”
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Tuesday the plans for a roundabout at that location began taking shape before his arrival, with an eye on trying to smooth out the traffic flow.
The way the development there took place, with a piece of the frontage road belonging to the DOT, made for a bit of an unnatural intersection, Thiel said.
“It became a complicated intersection,” he said. “It kind of looks like a ‘K’ or an ‘H.’ There’s definitely traffic conflicts there. As things have progressed, there’s been a desire to improve that intersection, so the village has been proactive in looking for ways to improve that and streamline the traffic flow.”
Holding pattern
Thiel said Monday night it wasn’t just the DOT that wanted a more clearly planned schedule laid out, but a number of future developments in the area were also waiting, as well.
“One purpose or reason for continuing to move this project forward is really for several developments in the area (that) have kind of been placed in limbo waiting for the outcome of this roundabout,” Thiel said. “This will, in effect, be confirming to the DOT that we are intending to do this project.
“The reason we’re doing it is primarily to see several key sites being able to move toward development. They’ve kind of been waiting or holding.”
Thiel said Tuesday there are not any specific pending developments in that area, but in his comments Monday, he was referring to private land owners who may be interested in doing something down the road.
“The privately-owned property (owners) are waiting to develop and market the site.” Thiel said. “Nothing too specific (yet).”
The original wish by the village was that the state would hold off completely on the paving project, Thiel said, to coincide with the work on the roundabout, but that didn’t work out.
“They have other areas they needed to address or look toward,” he said. “So it hasn’t risen to that level. ... We asked them if they would be willing to reallocate the funds they would spend on that portion toward the project, but because of the way their funding sources come, it would be too complicated. A lot of their monies come through federal programs, so that wasn’t a possibility.”