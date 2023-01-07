PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The pile of bare Christmas trees took a bit to light at first, but within a few minutes, Lake Andrea’s beach was brightly lit by a crackling bonfire as Pleasant Prairie’s annual Twelfth Night Bonfire kicked off Friday evening.

Originally a Town of Pleasant Prairie event in the 1980s, the bonfire was revived in 2020. This year marks the third annual Twelfth Night Bonfire since its revival, with one year off due to the pandemic.

Visit Pleasant Prairie Executive Director Sarah Howard, who already has two bonfires under her belt, said they the event down to a “well-oiled machine.”

“What we strive to do every year is make it better, enhance it,” Howard said.

For this year, that meant the addition of a caroling trio. Guests could also pick up a mug, as well as refreshments, including hot chocolate and smores.

The free community event harkens back to an English tradition, which says that it’s unluck to leave Christmas decorations hanging after Jan. 6, the twelfth night of Christmas.

“When we learned about the tradition from the 1980’s, we wanted to revive it,” Howard said. “It’s such an iconic event. It’s a really fun way to close out the holiday season.”

Village President John Steinbrink recalled the original event from decades ago, when it was held by the village hall. The modern event, held on the beach, was certainly a better location, he said.

“It gets better every year,” Steinbrink said. “It’s for the community, the kids enjoy it, it’s something to see and do every year.”

Kenosha couple Nathan and Christine Poulos were attending with their two young children. They said it was a good way to cap off the holiday season.

“It’s a nice winter event, it gets the kids out of the house,” Christine said. “The kids enjoyed the cookies and the hot chocolate.”

It was a hit with the couple, and Christine said they’d be back in the future.

“We love the RecPlex, we’re always here doing activities,” Christine said. “This is just another one to add for next year.”

Colleen Wilkinson was attending with her 6-year-old nephew Kian Dunn, visiting from San Diego. Dunn was the night’s lucky winner, getting to be the event’s “cheermeister,” setting off the bonfire countdown.

Howard expressed her gratitude to the groups and people involved that helped bring the bonfire event together.

“It takes a village to put on an event like this,” Howard said. “I’m extremely grateful with the collaboration we’ve had with the village and various departments and the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.”

