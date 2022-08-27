WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park draws hundreds

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park, a new event featuring brisket, beer, bands, and bingo, drew hundreds to Prairie Springs Park on Saturday.

The event continues Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the park outside of the RecPlex at 9900 Terwall Terrace. Admission is free.

The event included two dozen food and merchandise vendors. The smells of grilled and marinated chicken thighs and smoked seasoned brisket wafted through the crowd gathered on Saturday.

“We’re having a blast,” said Chad Shortridge, owner of Bristol-based American Made BBQ. He brought his large custom smoker to the event.

“I specialize in pork butt and whole hogs, but today I brought with us some pulled pork, baby back ribs and smoked sausage. I also have five briskets smoking for (Sunday’s) crowd,” he said. “It’s all good.”

Staff and volunteers with Bristol-based Smokie Boyz BBQ were busy selling marinated chicken thighs and brisket.

“Chicken thighs taste amazing when you do them right, much better than breast meat,” said grill master James Bruski. “We’re doing pretty good here. We have quite a following.”

BBQ in the Park is sponsored by the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Kenosha News, Wisconn Valley Media Group and Renewal by Andersen. Fifty percent of proceeds — specifically from the beer tent — will benefit Visit Pleasant Prairie by supporting parks within the village, including Prairie Springs Park, where the event is being held.

Wisconn Valley Media Marketing & Events Manager Kelly Wells said the event’s sponsors are trying to build a community festival in Pleasant Prairie. The village has not had a regular community festival in many years.

“There’s been a nice and steady crowd with lots of food vendors. People are happy and I’m seeing lots of plates of food being taken over to tables,” Wells said. “It’s a nice end of summer event. All our partners have been super accommodating and very easy to work with.”

For more details, go to pleasantprairiebbq.com.

Sunday’s schedule:

11:30 a.m. — Gates open

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Live Music from Cork and Classics

Noon to 4 p.m. — Bags Tournament (end time is approximate)

1:30 to 3 p.m. — Bingo

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Live music from Indigo Canyon