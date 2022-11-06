PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An unseasonably mild, but windy day brought out dozens of residents to attend the village’s event that honors the country’s military veterans during a ceremony held Sunday at Prairie Springs Park.

“Today’s ceremony is about honoring every veteran who has served their country in war and peace,” said Village Board President John Steinbrink Sr. during the village’s ceremony, now in its 15th year. The event was observed ahead of Veterans Day, a national holiday, which is on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Thank you for your sacrifices to keep our freedom and please remember that freedom is not free. I consider it a true honor to be with all of you for this ceremony of recognition and gratitude, and for all the veterans here today,” Steinbrink said.

He called on those in attendance to honor the sacrifice and the service of veterans.

“Remember every man and woman who have taken up arms to defend our country and have placed duty and country before their own lives,” Steinbrink said. “We honor every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine and Coast Guardsman who gave as some of the best years of their lives in service of the United States, and so ready to give life itself on our behalf.

“Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and our respect must last forever,” he said. “So, today we honor all of our veterans … who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom.”

Steinbrink said veterans have left “their families, their homes” and gave “their lives” not for recognition or for fame or even for the honor they would be bestowed upon them.

“They fought to protect our country, to maintain our way of life,” he said.

He encouraged those who encounter veterans, the country’s heroes, to “shake a hand, give a hug and give a word of thanks.”

“In a time when heroes are few and far between, it’s important to recognize our real heroes – our veterans,” he said. “Remember that being a hero is not a matter of fate but a matter of choice.”

The ceremony featured posting of the colors by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Color Guard, a three-shot volley by the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans, and a rendition of “taps” played by Jim Reynolds of Bugles Across America.

The National Anthem was sung by Avery Meachum.

Special recognition was presented to Commander Jim McCoy of the Pleasant Prairie VFW Post 7308 for the post’s eighth all-state honor.

“Those currently serving in the uniformed services United States are ever mindful of the sweetness of enduring peace has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice,” said Tom Visintainer Sr., commander of the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, before making his presentation for the POW-MIA Table ceremony. “We are compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasure, there are others who have endured and may still be in varying degrees of pain, separation and imprisonment.”

“The Table Set for One” exhibit was encased in glass in remembrance of prisoners of war and those deemed missing in action.

“They aren’t able to be with us today or their loved ones or families. So we joined together to pay humble tribute to them and to bear witness to their continued absence,” he said.

VFW State Chaplain Phil Allen presented the reading of the names for bricks dedicated on the memorial plaza.

During the ceremony, those honored with bricks dedicated this year were David Schmitz, Michael Brennan, Joseph Brennan and Collin Klimisch.

“They served their country well and we honor them today,” Allen before observing a moment of silence. “We must not forget those who are prisoners of war, who may be missing in action or have paid the supreme sacrifice … a special thanks to everyone that turned out here today, and may God bless America.”