This year’s Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter event was a “well-oiled machine” according to Police Capt. Paul Marik Saturday morning, as local children arrived at the Meijer store to buy what they wanted for the holiday season.

Members of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department and even some state troopers helped tour children and their families through the store.

Police Officer Ben Arzikovic and Fire Medic Zach Keller guided the Ortega family, as 7-year-old Eddie searched for clothes and Sonic the Hedgehog toys. The duo encouraged the shy Prairie Lane student, asking Eddie what his favorite toys were and what he’d like to get.

Arzikovic, who has volunteered for the event in the past, said that it was an enjoyable departure from the job’s typical interactions with the public.

“We go on these calls, you see families struggling,” Arzikovic said. “It’s great just to be able to help them through this time. We don’t see a lot of happy people in our work, so this is a time when we can put smiles on faces.”

Eddie’s mother, Nancy Ortega, said her son had been so excited the night before, although his shopping was more practically orientated than most kids his age. He started out in the clothing section, picking out jackets and sweatpants.

“He said, ‘I want clothes,’” Ortega said. “I asked why. ‘I want to go to school comfortably. Toys are expensive.’”

By the end, however, their cart had its fair share of Sonic the Hedgehog figurines, Lego sets and Hot Wheels cars, after some encouraging by Nancy and Eddie’s older sister Maomi.

“This is beautiful. For the kids, they are excited; I am too,” Nancy Ortega said. “I love it.”

Police Chief Dave Smetana was almost unrecognizable in his Santa Claus outfit, handing out candy canes and teddy bears with his wife, also in holiday disguise, to the kids at the front of the store.

“Shop with a Cop is something we all enjoy,” Smetana said. “It brings the officers closer to the community, and you can just see by the smile on the kids’ faces and the officers’ faces that they’re all having a great day.”

Marik said this year’s event had 16 kids, who were selected by their own local school staff, with each getting $200 to buy whatever they wanted. The parents were also given $50 gift cards to Woodman’s Market, so they could all enjoy a holiday meal to match the presents.

“It’s a nice opportunity to give something back and let these kids know we’re here for them,” Marik said.

According to Marik, the Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop is about 20 years old, and has a steady stream of support from the business and local community. Meijer donated $2,000 to the program this year.

“Whatever fundraising amount we get, we try to give kids as much as possible,” Marik said.

Marik said Shop with a Cop was a positive event for everyone, including the families, officers and the community.

“They really enjoy doing this, it’s a nice holiday event for everybody,” Marik said. “We’re just extremely grateful this is all done through donations; it shows how giving our community is. It can’t happen without our community.”

