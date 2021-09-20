WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie walking enthusiast reaches distance of Earth's circumference today

In 2009, Tim Lippert, a private jet pilot, was regularly flying around the world when he had a thought.

As a pilot, “you see how big the globe is,” Lippert said, “You see the Earth from a whole different vantage.” Even at speeds far greater than those of commercial airliners, a trip around the world is a grueling task.

“Could we do this with a human body?” Lippert recalled asking himself, “And how long would it take?”

After 12 years and 32 pairs of shoes, Lippert is about to get his answer. On Monday morning, Lippert’s daily walking session, an average of 5.6 miles every day, will pass 24,902 miles, the circumference of the Earth.

Lippert said he expected to hit the milestone in front of Lance Middle School by 6:30 a.m.

“It’s a commitment,” Lippert said, “If you’re going to do something, you’ve got to put in all your effort to accomplish it.”

Lippert, now 63 years old and living with his wife in Pleasant Prairie, doesn’t only talk the talk, he’s walked the walk for 4,457 straight days in a row, no breaks. Lippert said he would often wake up as early as 4 a.m., and walk about an hour and a half each session.