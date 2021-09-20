WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie walking enthusiast reaches distance of Earth's circumference today

In 2009, Tim Lippert, a private jet pilot, was regularly flying around the world when he had a thought.
As a pilot, “you see how big the globe is,” Lippert said, “You see the Earth from a whole different vantage.” Even at speeds far greater than those of commercial airliners, a trip around the world is a grueling task.
“Could we do this with a human body?” Lippert recalled asking himself, “And how long would it take?”
After 12 years and 32 pairs of shoes, Lippert is about to get his answer. On Monday morning, Lippert’s daily walking session, an average of 5.6 miles every day, will pass 24,902 miles, the circumference of the Earth.
Lippert said he expected to hit the milestone in front of Lance Middle School by 6:30 a.m.
“It’s a commitment,” Lippert said, “If you’re going to do something, you’ve got to put in all your effort to accomplish it.”
Lippert, now 63 years old and living with his wife in Pleasant Prairie, doesn’t only talk the talk, he’s walked the walk for 4,457 straight days in a row, no breaks. Lippert said he would often wake up as early as 4 a.m., and walk about an hour and a half each session.
Lippert made it clear that he only counted his specific walking sessions to his total, and not any walking he happened to do throughout the day. Although most of his sessions were around town or on his treadmill, Lippert said he made sure to walk even when flying to other countries for his work.
“I knew that if at any one point if I stopped doing this that I’d have to either start over or I’d probably just give up,” Lippert said.
That also included when he was sick or sore. In over a decade, Lippert said he’s had his fair share of colds and leg pains. During the pandemic, he even had a difficult bout with COVID.
“But I walked on through it,” Lippert said, “There was no excuse not to go out.”
Lippert has kept a highly-detailed spreadsheet of his personal experiment. Over the 12 years, Lippert has made thousands of entries tracking his daily mileage, weight and various weekly, monthly and yearly averages.
In 2021 alone, Lippert has walked over 1,500 miles in over 400 hours. For the past seven years, Lippert has walked over 2,000 miles, peaking in 2014 when he walked 2,303 miles, an average of 6.3 per day.
With that much time spent just walking every day, Lippert said he was grateful for headphones and podcasts.
“It really does help pass the time,” Lippert said, “I’ve learned a lot.”
Looking back, Lippert admitted he “really thought something” would trip him up, and joked that he half-expected to get in an accident at the last minute. With his goal so close, Lippert said he had mixed feelings.
“It’s bittersweet,” Lippert said, “You gear up for all this time, and when you get it, you’re at the pinnacle. There’s nowhere to go but down.”
Lippert has no plans of quitting, although he said he doesn’t expect to keep up the same pace as before.
“I’m going to continue to walk, but I won’t do five miles,” Lippert said. “My body is telling me, it’s too much.”