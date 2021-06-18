WATCH NOW: Pollard Gallery seeks help in solving 'mystery'

My life thus far is almost completely devoid of distinction — no long-jump records at Bradford High School, no dusty pageant tiaras in my closet — but I may have one notable, if decidedly quirky, place in history.
It’s a good bet that I am the last Kenosha News columnist to have a George Pollard portrait.
When my entertainment column debuted on July 19, 1998 — way, way back in a previous century — Publisher Howard J. Brown told me to go see portrait artist George Pollard, who would snap a few photos of me and then sketch my portrait to run as my column “mug.”
At that time, the Kenosha News ran Pollard portraits for all its columnists, from local writers like Sports Editor Jim Kornkven to nationally syndicated favorites including Dear Abby, Ann Landers and Roger Ebert.
The Pollard column mugs were a unique feature of the Kenosha News that celebrated our local ties to a world-renowned artist.
Having been a Pollard subject also put me in a strange “Six Degrees of Separation” category with a wide range of celebrities, seeing as Pollard did portraits of everyone from Pope John Paul II to Brett Favre.
As a kid growing up in Kenosha, I remember walking into my friends’ homes and sometimes seeing Pollard portraits on the walls. I always thought it was very cool to have an actual portrait of your family.
Financially, a Pollard portrait was always out of my reach, but as a Kenosha News columnist, it came with the job.
Or, it used to come with the job.
A few years after my column started running, we switched to photographs as column mugs.
As for my Pollard portrait, I brought it home but lost track of it for several years. I’m ashamed to say I found it lying underneath a dresser in a spare room, looking quite dusty. That’s when I decided to have it preserved before it was beyond saving.
DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery cleaned it and framed it, and now I, too, am one of those Kenoshans with a Pollard portrait.
Separation anxiety
As you can imagine, Pollard created thousands of portraits during his career, which started when he was a Marine during World War II and continued until shortly before his death in 2008.
And not all of those portraits are in homes. Or with their owners. Or even identified.
The folks who operate the Pollard Gallery in Downtown Kenosha, 518 56th St., are hoping to reunite “lost” Pollard portraits with their subjects, whenever possible.
“Pollard’s Most Wanted!” is a scavenger hunt of sorts.
As the gallery’s Brian Wolf explains, “We are currently posting portraits done by George Pollard on our Facebook page in hopes of identifying who the individuals are so those portraits can be reunited with their families.”
Pollard — an internationally renowned portrait artist who lived in Kenosha — drew portraits of community residents over several decades.
“Among his legacy to the Kenosha community are these portraits he drew of local community members,” Wolf said. “Who are these people? What did they do? What’s their story? We are asking folks to visit our Facebook page and give us some help.”
He suggests people “show the images around town, while you’re checking out at the grocery store, at the bank, or getting your hair cut. The more sets of eyes on this, the better the chance of figuring out who these people are.”
If you have any tips on identifying people in the Pollard portraits, Wolf said, “send us your tips on Facebook by commenting on a portrait or stopping by the gallery. Let’s crack the case of ‘Pollard’s Most Wanted’ and reunite them with their families!”
So far, local folks have been identifying their own portraits — such as former Kenosha News garden columnist Kate Jerome — and national folks like Heloise (of “Hints From Heloise” fame) and Judith Martin (better known as “Miss Manners”).
At the gallery
As for the gallery itself, “Business is picking up considerably now that COVID-19 seems to have given us a break,” Wolf said.
Joann Bates is the featured artist for the month of June. Her work is on display through June 30.
The gallery’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is also open Saturday evenings when there is a performance by the Lakeside Players at the Rhode Center for the Arts, next to the gallery.
When you’re not busy running all over town trying to match faces with mystery Pollard portraits, Wolf invites everyone to “stop by the gallery to check out the new artists and the new work.”
My own Pollard is safe at home (I think), but I’ve been checking the gallery’s Facebook page regularly to see if a neighbor’s face pops up. With thousands of Pollards out in the world, you never know who you’ll find.
