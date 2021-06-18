WATCH NOW: Pollard Gallery seeks help in solving 'mystery'

As the gallery’s Brian Wolf explains, “We are currently posting portraits done by George Pollard on our Facebook page in hopes of identifying who the individuals are so those portraits can be reunited with their families.”

Pollard — an internationally renowned portrait artist who lived in Kenosha — drew portraits of community residents over several decades.

“Among his legacy to the Kenosha community are these portraits he drew of local community members,” Wolf said. “Who are these people? What did they do? What’s their story? We are asking folks to visit our Facebook page and give us some help.”

He suggests people “show the images around town, while you’re checking out at the grocery store, at the bank, or getting your hair cut. The more sets of eyes on this, the better the chance of figuring out who these people are.”

If you have any tips on identifying people in the Pollard portraits, Wolf said, “send us your tips on Facebook by commenting on a portrait or stopping by the gallery. Let’s crack the case of ‘Pollard’s Most Wanted’ and reunite them with their families!”