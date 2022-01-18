 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5 event in Twin Lakes

WATCH NOW: Pond hockey tournament set to return to Twin Lakes on Feb. 5

The Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted a Winterfest Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

There were several age divisions, and each game had two 13-minute halves and 2-minute break between halves. Each team had a two-game game guarantee. The distance to goals was adjusted for age groups. 

TWIN LAKES — A 4-on-4 Pond Hockey tournament is scheduled to return to Twin Lakes following the success of the inaugural tournament in 2021.

“Last year went very well especially considering the bitter, bitter cold we had,” said Marilyn Trongeau, executive director of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association. “There are so many hockey players around the area. We had no idea it would take off.”

Last year the tournament attracted 11 teams, which competed on two rinks. The event raised money for the Twin Lakes Fire Department. The 2022 tournament will raise fund to help refurbish the caboose in the park next to the TLCABA office, 349 E. Main St., which is in need of major repairs, she said.

“We’re hoping to have 14 to 16 teams this year,” Trongeau said. “We may also add a small rink off to the side for open skating.”

The tournament, weather permitting, is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 5 on the lake at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive. It is open to anyone ages 14 to adult, with a maximum team roster of eight people. Food and hot beverages are planned to be available for purchase.

“We use pond hockey rules,” Trongeau said. “There is no checking; no slapshots; no goalies. It’s a more friendly game than regular hockey.”

Registration is $200 per team and is open until Feb. 1. COVID-19 and injury waivers are required. The rules include that helmets be worn during the competitions. Shin, shoulder and elbow pads are strongly encouraged.

The format is planned to consist of two 13-minute periods with a running clock and two minutes between periods. There is a two-game guarantee per team.

Trongeau said she hopes that the TLCABA can build on to the tournament in coming years to make it a larger winter festival and to include other events such as broomball.

The tournament is dependent on a sufficient number of teams registering and the weather. If the tournament is canceled, the registration fee will be refunded.

More information is available online at: http://twinlakeschamber.com/

