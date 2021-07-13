WATCH NOW: Popular craft beer festival leaving Racine Zoo to bring celebration to Kenosha's lakefront

Foreman, who moved to Kenosha a year ago, was impressed with the city’s Downtown culture.

“I like the direction that the Downtown is heading and I thought it was a really wonderful location,” he said.

Ald. David Bogdala, committee vice-chairman and City Council president, said he had attended the event when it was held in Racine.

“It was really well done when I was there,” he said.

Adults only

Tickets to the more than four-hour festival — $50 and $80 for general and VIP admission, respectively, with $20 tickets for designated drivers — will only be sold to those of legal drinking age. Nearly 100 brewers will be on hand serving samples of their specialties at various tents.

“I think one of the most important things we should mention is this is a 21 and over event. So, everybody has to buy a ticket in advance and is ID’d before they enter the grounds,” said Foreman. Entry to the event would be restricted to vendors and attendees only. Children, toddlers, babies and pets would not be permitted to attend, according to the event website.

Funding the Kilties