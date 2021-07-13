WATCH NOW: Popular craft beer festival leaving Racine Zoo to bring celebration to Kenosha's lakefront

A popular fall beer festival, once an annual staple for Racine, will soon become a Kenosha event.
The Great Lakes Brew Fest, which features more than 450 craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers, is a major fundraiser for the internationally acclaimed Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps of Racine. The event is anticipated to be held at Kenosha’s Celebration Place Sept. 11. The Kenosha Public Works Committee approved its special event permit Monday night.
“Our plan is to relocate The Great Lakes Brew Fest for our 17th festival, which was established in 2004, from Racine Zoo to Celebration Place,” Curt Foreman, president of Brewfest Partners, which produces the event, told the committee. Also in attendance was Kilties President Dave Pawlak.
Relocating the festival
According to Foreman, the zoo had elected to hold its own such event in the fall.
“So, we were looking to move to Celebration Place,” he said.
The beer festival had become a decade-long tradition at the zoo starting in 2010, he said. A year ago, the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the zoo, the festival drew upward of 4,000 people each year.
“We’re hopeful we can do about 1,500 people, but we’ve obviously had a two-year gap from doing this and relocating to a new venue creates some new promotional challenges for us,” he said.
Foreman, who moved to Kenosha a year ago, was impressed with the city’s Downtown culture.
“I like the direction that the Downtown is heading and I thought it was a really wonderful location,” he said.
Ald. David Bogdala, committee vice-chairman and City Council president, said he had attended the event when it was held in Racine.
“It was really well done when I was there,” he said.
Adults only
Tickets to the more than four-hour festival — $50 and $80 for general and VIP admission, respectively, with $20 tickets for designated drivers — will only be sold to those of legal drinking age. Nearly 100 brewers will be on hand serving samples of their specialties at various tents.
“I think one of the most important things we should mention is this is a 21 and over event. So, everybody has to buy a ticket in advance and is ID’d before they enter the grounds,” said Foreman. Entry to the event would be restricted to vendors and attendees only. Children, toddlers, babies and pets would not be permitted to attend, according to the event website.
Funding the Kilties
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wondered about the association between the Kilties and the brew fest. Foreman, who grew up a fan of the Racine drum and bugle corps, said he had already had an idea to host a beer festival when the opportunity arose to help the Kilties.
“They were in dire straits financially at that time,” Foreman said, with the average of its membership in its 60s. “That’s where I brought the idea to the Kilties and they contracted with me to help coordinated that for them."
The events have helped to raise at least $20,000 annually, he said.
Bogdala said he had told people he thought the brew fest would be a great event for the city.
“So, I’m glad to see that it’s here,” he said.