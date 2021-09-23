WATCH NOW: Pritzker Museum announces four finalists in competition to design Cold War Veterans Memorial

“ORBITS OF TIME“— Jenny Wu and Dwayne Oyler, of Oyler Wu Collaborative in Los Angeles.

Inspiration: “The proposed design envisions a memorial that embodies the ideals and mission of Memorial Park, making more tactile a context that can’t be measured in a single name or event, only in glimpses of history. Within these glimpses is layered a timeline of both personal and collective experiences emblematic of the Cold War — a paradigm that rebalances the interconnected narratives of American innovation and service.”

“ETERNAL CIRCULATION” — Shinsaku Munemoto of Shinsaku Munemoto & Associates, Architects in Kyoto, Japan

Inspiration: “This memorial intends to preserve the memories, records and achievements of the veterans in perpetuity. By uncovering the layer of land, one space separates into two. The space of the ‘past’ underneath meets the layers of the veterans’ work and time, where one can relive the veterans’ history and memories of the Cold War. The satellite dish formed above forges the ‘present’ space to transmit the histories and memories. Through the hole opened in the unfolded land, the archive is seen, bridging the ‘past’ records to the ‘present,’ creating an Eternal Circulation of education and communication.”