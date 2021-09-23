WATCH NOW: Pritzker Museum announces four finalists in competition to design Cold War Veterans Memorial

SOMERS — The Pritzker Military Museum & Library has named four finalists for its international design competition, which will give Cold War veterans a new memorial.
The Cold War Veterans Memorial will be a marquee part of the larger Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center, currently under development on Highway E near 100th Avenue in Somers. The design contest was announced in April and has drawn entries from across the globe.
“In missions on and off the battlefield, Americans of all stripes made immense sacrifices in defense of our national interest,” said Col. Jennifer Pritzker, founder of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “They deserve to be recognized, and the weight of this era deserves to be understood. This memorial will provide a place where their contributions are honored.”
The four finalists represent the United States, Italy, Japan and Jordan. These individuals and groups achieved the highest scores against strict criteria, including “individuality, relevance and conceptualization.”
The challenge was to provide a conceptual design for the Cold War Veterans Memorial that embraces the mission statement, exemplifies the guiding vision and achieves the design goals.
The finalists
The finalists and the name of their designs are:
“INFINITE LIFE” — Michele De Lucchi con Francesco Forcella (project architect), Nicholas Bewick, Junmei Liu, Emanuele Novembre, Guido Tarantola, Mayya Sargsyan of AMDL CIRCLE in Milan, Italy.
Inspiration: “Although this memorial project was born out of the importance of respecting and honoring those that served during the Cold War period, we also see its relevance as a heroic symbol toward our continually evolving universe and the existence of human life.
“For this reason, we have chosen not only the metaphor of infinity, by evoking the “Moebius Loop or Orbit” in our design concept, but also to create an experience and place from which to think about our complex global interrelationships, in the hope that they can find a harmony that links every single person and preserves the physical environment in which we all live.”
“THE CONFLICT” — Mai Abu-Shanab and Jalal Al-Sadi of m+j architect studio atelier in Amman, Jordan.
Inspiration: “This Cold War Memorial is intended to honor individuals and groups and give a permanent recognition to accomplishments, as quietly made, by countless individuals and groups as they pursued the expansion of freedom and democracy, creating a place for reflection and remembrance, inspiring the public to perceive freedom for centuries to come.”
“ORBITS OF TIME“— Jenny Wu and Dwayne Oyler, of Oyler Wu Collaborative in Los Angeles.
Inspiration: “The proposed design envisions a memorial that embodies the ideals and mission of Memorial Park, making more tactile a context that can’t be measured in a single name or event, only in glimpses of history. Within these glimpses is layered a timeline of both personal and collective experiences emblematic of the Cold War — a paradigm that rebalances the interconnected narratives of American innovation and service.”
“ETERNAL CIRCULATION” — Shinsaku Munemoto of Shinsaku Munemoto & Associates, Architects in Kyoto, Japan
Inspiration: “This memorial intends to preserve the memories, records and achievements of the veterans in perpetuity. By uncovering the layer of land, one space separates into two. The space of the ‘past’ underneath meets the layers of the veterans’ work and time, where one can relive the veterans’ history and memories of the Cold War. The satellite dish formed above forges the ‘present’ space to transmit the histories and memories. Through the hole opened in the unfolded land, the archive is seen, bridging the ‘past’ records to the ‘present,’ creating an Eternal Circulation of education and communication.”
“We were impressed by the number of inspiring design submissions that were received,” said Donald J. Stastny, manager of the competition. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but we are very confident in the four finalists chosen to move forward. Their conceptual designs best embraced the mission and vision of the memorial, and we can see them serve as an attraction for visitors.”
The Cold War Veterans Memorial’s guiding vision is to create permanent recognition that stimulates ongoing thought and study and honors American military members and civilians who served and sacrificed during the Cold War era (1945-91). In line with the Pritzker Military Museum & Library’s mission, the Cold War Veterans Memorial is intended to increase public understanding of military history.
Next phase
In Stage II, the four groups of selected finalists will fine tune their concepts for the memorial and create more fully defined design concepts by late February. Procedures in this stage include a virtual competition briefing, Q&A, mid-course review and design exhibit.
The competition leadership group is scheduled to conduct an individual review of each design submittal and provide an advisory report of its findings to the jury. The jury will analyze each design and determine whether the integrity of the design concept embodied in the Stage I entry has been maintained in the Stage II design submittal and how it addresses the mission, vision and design goals for the memorial.
The winning design will be announced in March 2022.
All information on the design competition, including the design manual, jury process regulations, and schedule, can be found online at: coldwarveteransmemorial.org.