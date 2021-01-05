WATCH NOW: Protest, march ends peacefully Tuesday night

Penelope Bailey, an Oshkosh, Wis. resident who has been involved in the protests since Blake's shooting on Aug. 23, said the police and guard's presence combined with businesses being boarded gearing up already portended the decision that the officer would not be charged.

"That right there let us know a) what the decision was going to be; b) that we were going to be disappointed; and c) they basically assumed that an entire race of people were going to be so upset that they were going to cause unrest and destruction," she said. "What they fail to realize is that unrest isn't caused until you try and breach our rights to gather and protest."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other chanters shouted "Seven shots in the back. No, that ain't right." Some confronted National Guard troops and police who stood guard outside the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave.

Graveley at his press conference Tuesday afternoon confirmed that Blake had been hit by seven bullets -- four in his back and three on his left side -- when he was shot Aug. 23 by Sheskey as police tried to take him into custody during a domestic dispute call.