Watch now: Protesters abundant outside Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday. Civility, not so much
ADAM ROGAN
Lee Newspapers
One of several people wearing shirts bearing the words "F--- Kyle" is shown here, smoking a cigarette.
ADAM ROGAN, Lee Newspapers
An anti-Black Lives Matter/pro-Kyle Rittenhouse demonstrator's signs are ripped up Tuesday evening on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse.
ADAM ROGAN, Lee Newspapers
At far right, Justin Blake holds a Pan-African flag while standing next to an anti-Black Lives Matter demonstrator holds a sign in support of Kyle Rittenhouse near the doors to the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday.
If you were down by the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday for more than 20 seconds, you probably heard the F-word.
At least two people wore “F--- Kyle” T-shirts, calling for Kyle Rittenhouse to be convicted of crimes connected to the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige .
One man flew a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag in the style of Donald Trump campaign flags; “Let’s Go Brandon” has become code for "F---Biden." And numerous men and women in vehicles drove past the courthouse, displaying their middle fingers in opposition to Black Lives Matter demonstrators; others driving past yelled “F--- Joe Biden” while sometimes still having their middle finger up.
There were a lot of conversations and yelling matches Tuesday between those supporting Rittenhouse and those wanted to see the teenager imprisoned. Despite the words, there was little communication.
When one woman accused a Rittenhouse backer of being a white supremacist, he replied by baselessly accusing the woman of her hair being fake. The man and others continued fighting verbally for several minutes, coming to no conclusions but rather trading insults. The man repeatedly criticized the woman's "F--- Kyle" shirt for its vulgarity, but he later listed several black comedians he liked including Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle, neither of whom are particularly clean in language.
Lots of heated words in Kenosha between opposing groups throughout today.
Interesting soundbite from this guy who says “I like a lot of Black people” and then names like four Black comedians. “I like Black people who make me laugh.” pic.twitter.com/DRffUBddQr
It was among the closest moments to violence reporters witnessed all day; unlike during riots last summer, no one has been seriously hurt nor has there been significant property damage as the Rittenhouse trial has gone on.
Moments later, as the anti-Rittenhouse group chanted “We don’t need white supremacists here!” another man wearing a Trump hat, who identified himself as Richard Wilbur of South Dakota, yelled back “We don’t want no Black supremacists here! We don’t want no Mexican supremacists here! We don’t want no alien supremacists here!”
Wilbur said he's on vacation visiting his timeshares throughout the country, and had just left his timeshare in Wisconsin Dells and was driving past Kenosha when he decided to stop and show his support for Rittenhouse.
A promise for peace
The leaders of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations have promised to remain peaceful.
Among the points of contention were the pro-BLM group showing support of Huber and Rosenbaum — often referred to as “Anthony and Jojo.” The two men were killed by Rittenhouse, who maintains he was acting in self-defense on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.
Anti-Rittenhouse demonstrations have said those past transgressions do not matter when talking about the shootings and the loved ones of the men who want them back.
The girlfriend of the late Huber, Hannah Gittings, told WTMJ-TV Tuesday "I just feel he (Huber) was so underrepresented in this trial and I don't think that's fair because what he did was assess an active shooter situation and he was just that type of man ... If he could've gotten that gun away, he would've held on to it. I don't think he would've thrown it. But clearly his main goal was to just stop this kid from doing what he just done, which was murdering Joseph Rosenbaum."
A man who had been standing around Civic Center Park most of the day Tuesday wore a “Shoot Your Local Pedophile” hat. As he was leaving at around 4:15, one of the men he was with slapped a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on a street sign.
During a prayer said into a megaphone Tuesday evening, not long before it was announced there would be no verdict that night, Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, said “We are going to fight for justice all the way. We are going to try all the time, all our lives to do that through a peaceful manner. But as MLK said on the steps in D.C., there is a check that needs to be cashed by African Americans to square things up.”
The police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, unleashed a chain of events that peaked with the Rittenhouse shootings.
Of Rittenhouse, Justin Blake said at one point “He should have stayed home playing Xbox,” which was followed by chants of “Lock him up!”
By about 7 p.m., most of the approximately 50 demonstrators for both sides had left Civic Center Park and the courthouse steps. Blake, along with other protesters — including Bishop Grant, a key advisor to Rev. Jesse Jackson — promised to be back “bright and early” Wednesday.
