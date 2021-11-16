Watch now: Protesters abundant outside Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday. Civility, not so much

If you were down by the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday for more than 20 seconds, you probably heard the F-word.

At least two people wore “F--- Kyle” T-shirts, calling for Kyle Rittenhouse to be convicted of crimes connected to the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige .

One man flew a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag in the style of Donald Trump campaign flags; “Let’s Go Brandon” has become code for "F---Biden." And numerous men and women in vehicles drove past the courthouse, displaying their middle fingers in opposition to Black Lives Matter demonstrators; others driving past yelled “F--- Joe Biden” while sometimes still having their middle finger up.

When he was running for the presidency, Biden included an image of Rittenhouse — who in January was seen at a Mount Pleasant bar flashing the "OK" hand symbol which has been co-opted by white supremacists — in a video that accused then-President Trump of refusing “to disavow white supremacists” after a debate. When a Fox News reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse … is a white supremacist?” on Monday, Psaki deflected, saying “We shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons."

Words, but no connections

There were a lot of conversations and yelling matches Tuesday between those supporting Rittenhouse and those wanted to see the teenager imprisoned. Despite the words, there was little communication.

When one woman accused a Rittenhouse backer of being a white supremacist, he replied by baselessly accusing the woman of her hair being fake. The man and others continued fighting verbally for several minutes, coming to no conclusions but rather trading insults. The man repeatedly criticized the woman's "F--- Kyle" shirt for its vulgarity, but he later listed several black comedians he liked including Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle, neither of whom are particularly clean in language.

After sunset, a woman — identified by multiple media outlets as Emily Cahill — who had stood outside all day with signs reading “Self-defense is not a crime” and “BLM and Antifa are here 2 intimidate" had her signs taken from her and ripped in half.

It was among the closest moments to violence reporters witnessed all day; unlike during riots last summer, no one has been seriously hurt nor has there been significant property damage as the Rittenhouse trial has gone on.

Moments later, as the anti-Rittenhouse group chanted “We don’t need white supremacists here!” another man wearing a Trump hat, who identified himself as Richard Wilbur of South Dakota, yelled back “We don’t want no Black supremacists here! We don’t want no Mexican supremacists here! We don’t want no alien supremacists here!”

Wilbur said he's on vacation visiting his timeshares throughout the country, and had just left his timeshare in Wisconsin Dells and was driving past Kenosha when he decided to stop and show his support for Rittenhouse.

A promise for peace

The leaders of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations have promised to remain peaceful.

Among the points of contention were the pro-BLM group showing support of Huber and Rosenbaum — often referred to as “Anthony and Jojo.” The two men were killed by Rittenhouse, who maintains he was acting in self-defense on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

Those backing Rittenhouse have repeatedly brought up Huber’s and Rosenbaum’s criminal convictions: Huber most recently for disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment in 2018, and Rosenbaum who in 2002 reportedly pleaded guilty to lesser charges related to allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Anti-Rittenhouse demonstrations have said those past transgressions do not matter when talking about the shootings and the loved ones of the men who want them back.

The girlfriend of the late Huber, Hannah Gittings, told WTMJ-TV Tuesday "I just feel he (Huber) was so underrepresented in this trial and I don't think that's fair because what he did was assess an active shooter situation and he was just that type of man ... If he could've gotten that gun away, he would've held on to it. I don't think he would've thrown it. But clearly his main goal was to just stop this kid from doing what he just done, which was murdering Joseph Rosenbaum."

A man who had been standing around Civic Center Park most of the day Tuesday wore a “Shoot Your Local Pedophile” hat. As he was leaving at around 4:15, one of the men he was with slapped a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on a street sign.

During a prayer said into a megaphone Tuesday evening, not long before it was announced there would be no verdict that night, Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, said “We are going to fight for justice all the way. We are going to try all the time, all our lives to do that through a peaceful manner. But as MLK said on the steps in D.C., there is a check that needs to be cashed by African Americans to square things up.”

The police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, unleashed a chain of events that peaked with the Rittenhouse shootings.

Of Rittenhouse, Justin Blake said at one point “He should have stayed home playing Xbox,” which was followed by chants of “Lock him up!”

By about 7 p.m., most of the approximately 50 demonstrators for both sides had left Civic Center Park and the courthouse steps. Blake, along with other protesters — including Bishop Grant, a key advisor to Rev. Jesse Jackson — promised to be back “bright and early” Wednesday.