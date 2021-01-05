WATCH NOW: Protesters march outside Courthouse in Kenosha

After several hours of relative calm early Tuesday night in the wake of the district attorney's decision clearing a police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake, protests were beginning to arouse the quiet Tuesday night.

At about 8:45 p.m., a group of about 60 protesters had assembled outside the Kenosha County Administration Building at 10th Avenue and 56th Street, across the street from the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum.

"Does this look like a violent assembly to you? Because you all look pretty stupid right now," a woman with a megaphone taunted National Guard troops standing guard outside the nearby courthouse, which on Monday was surrounded by protective chain link fence.

Other chanters shouted "Seven shots in the back. No, that ain't right."

District Attorney Michael Graveley at his press conference Tuesday afternoon confirmed that Blake had been hit by seven bullets when he was shot Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey as police tried to take him into custody during a domestic dispute call.