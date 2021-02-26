WATCH NOW: Protesters supporting Black Lives Matter activist say charges meant to silence leader, people of color

More than a rally

But the rally was about so much more than what happened with McLemore.

She said her brother can no longer care for his children because he is paralyzed. He has to pay for nursing that costs “$800 a month just to urinate,” she said.

“And nobody has an answer to that? And the only thing you give us is charges against Clyde McLemore, who’s a central part of the community, the Black, brown and white community?” she said, listing his contributions, including feeding and offering “opportunities” to families in Kenosha and Lake County.

Wideman reminded those gathered how Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in front of his children, “with no remorse.”

“Not even so much as an apology. And, the district attorney can turn around and press charges against Clyde McLemore for kicking a door?” she said. “For kicking a material thing that doesn’t have a heartbeat? And, that’s it? That’s all we get? We get to Black and that’s all we get?”

Officer not charged

On Jan. 5, Graveley announced that he had declined to press criminal charges Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in his back and side.