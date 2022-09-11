WATCH NOW: Public Craft Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary in Downtown Kenosha on Sept. 17

Some 12 years ago, Matt Geary didn’t even know you could brew your own beer.

It wasn’t until his senior year at Carthage, when a faculty member invited senior students to a home brew party that Geary learned about a hobby that would come to dominate the next decade of his life.

This month, Geary is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his brewery and tap room Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., which serves more than 20 drinks crafted onsite. An anniversary party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at noon and running until midnight, featuring plenty of drinks, food and live music.

Geary said that he began brewing his own beer right out of college in his one-bedroom apartment after buying a home brewing kit.

“I started making beer on my stove in my apartment,” Geary said.

While his interest continued to ferment, Geary said he began to see the “writing on the wall” for his job. He decided to take a long vacation and attended a brewing program at the Siebel Institute in Chicago.

He would later sign the lease for the original location of Public, also on 58th Street, spending months with his father renovating the space before opening in September 2012.

“I wanted to do something Downtown, something that would bring people together,” Geary said. “So I decided to make a go at it.”

Expanding to new location

While the space was more “intimate,” Geary said he wanted to expand and eventually began making plans to move into the new location, the former Barden’s Department Store. It required extensive work to modernize, although nods to the building’s long history can still be seen throughout.

“It’s exciting to take a building that people have so many memories in, building something new and making new memories,” Geary said.

Geary said they moved into the new space just before the pandemic, a situation he recalled with some grimaces. However, the process of revitalizing the old building and moving his business had already begun, and there was no stopping without risking losing what he’d taken so long to build.

Despite the difficulties of opening a business location during a pandemic, Geary said they’ve begun to “hit their stride” with the brewing side of the business, which provides drinks for many area bars and events.

“Public is my baby,” Geary said. “I wasn’t going to let it die.”

Long way in 10 years

The massive boilers and drums that sit at the back of Public Craft are a far cry from the oversized pot that Geary started with on his stovetop more than a decade ago, although he kept that as well, for small-scale experimentation.

“It’s hard to stop and look up from the day to day to realize it’s been a decade,” Geary said. “It’s crazy and cool. It goes so fast.”

Quinn Ryan, Geary’s business partner, said the anniversary event will be a reminder to people how special a decade of business has been for the community.

“I’m just excited, 10 years is a long time to be doing something,” Ryan said. “It’s a huge accomplishment.”