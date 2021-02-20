WATCH NOW: Public goes to The Vault to find their green: plants, produce and other products

Once upon a few decades ago, the Kenosha National Bank welcomed customers depositing and withdrawing money into and out of their accounts.

The lobby of the former bank at 625 57th St., opened its doors Saturday to another form of commerce where customers will be getting another form of green — microgreen plants, lettuce and eventually fresh produce.

On Saturdays through May 1, the Kenosha Public Market will be doing trade at the bank space now known as the Vault Banquet Hall and Event Venue.

This is the second indoor location for the market since it made its debut outdoors last July. In October, as the winter season began, KPM began operating Saturdaysat the Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St.

A relocation to the Vault was planned for next winter, but was moved up when the opportunity arose, said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer.

“We were looking for an easy and accessible building with the opportunity to expand….“This building was a great solution — it’s centrally located and when the (new city) parking structure is done it will be even better,” she said.

“It was so great we could bring customers to the Dugout, but now we can expand our hours,” noted Jerry Gulley, KPM secretary.