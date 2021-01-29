WATCH NOW: Public health nurses administer more than 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday

Kenosha resident Noreen Bloxdorf got a COVID-19 vaccine for her 81st birthday Friday.
She and her husband Ronald, 86, were among more than 900 inoculated at the Kenosha County Division of Health vaccine clinic, set up at the Kenosha Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
“It was all very well organized,” Ronald said, proudly displaying the sticker on his shirt. “We were excited to be able to get an appointment and everything went smoothly.”
The public health clinic is just one of the locations in Kenosha County people age 65 and older can now get a vaccine. Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said the county began vaccinating those age 65 in great numbers Wednesday when 875 people in the 1a group came through the public health clinic.
“The energy is palpable,” Freiheit said. “People are just really excited to be here and get their life-sustaining medicine. It’s feeding everyone’s souls.”
However, getting an appointment is not easy at the moment and there are no walk-in clinics given the limited supply of the vaccine. Freiheit said the sudden addition of those age 65 and older to the eligibility list presented some registration issues. This week, registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments with the public Health Department — offered on Wednesday and Friday — was only available to those with access to the internet.
“They filled up instantly,” Freiheit said of the appointment timeslots for this week.
Once the Health Department knows how many doses of the vaccine it will get next week, it will reopen the online registration portal. Freiheit said that could happen any time over the weekend and expects appointments will be filled “within minutes.”
“We still have no idea how much we will get next week and we’re hearing the state is getting less,” Freiheit said, adding they also do not know from week to week if they will get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Betty Kriederman, of Kenosha, who received her vaccine Friday, said she shared the link to the online registration form with all her friends.
“This is so exciting,” Kreiderman said as Krystal Puckett, a registered nurse, prepared to give her the vaccine. “We really need this. I can’t wait to talk to all my friends about it.”
Call center coming
To help make access to the vaccine more equitable, Freiheit said the county will open a call center.
“We are very quickly ramping up a call center,” Freiheit said. “The call center will be staffed at least five days a week, eventually six days a week. This will get rid of that inequitable component we have this week. Anybody will be able to call the hotline number and live bodies will be right there to help them get an appointment — no email, no internet necessary.”
People will still be available to sign up online, but a significant number of doses will be aside in a “scheduler” for the call center.
When someone arrives at the Job Center for an appointment, they bring paperwork filled out in advance or upon arrival, to a registration table. After the paperwork is verified the resident enters a room set up with socially distanced vaccination cubicles.
“We have 11 vaccinators, so we are getting people through very efficiently,” Freiheit said.
After getting the vaccine, people advance to an observation area for 15 to 30 minutes where they are monitored by nurses for adverse effects, of which there had been none as of Friday, Freiheit said.
Another team of people enters the patient information into the state database, which is required to be done within 24 hours of a vaccine being given. The data includes the patient’s name, which vaccine the person got, and arm the vaccine was administered into, for example
As of Jan. Thursday, 8,895 doses had been administered in Kenosha County by a host of providers. The addition of more than 900 doses administered Friday by the Health Department alone puts the total closer to 10,000. Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
For more information about COVID-19, the link to the county vaccine registration page and links to other vaccine providers in Kenosha County is available on the Health Department’s website: kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com.