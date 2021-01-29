WATCH NOW: Public health nurses administer more than 900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday

“They filled up instantly,” Freiheit said of the appointment timeslots for this week.

Once the Health Department knows how many doses of the vaccine it will get next week, it will reopen the online registration portal. Freiheit said that could happen any time over the weekend and expects appointments will be filled “within minutes.”

“We still have no idea how much we will get next week and we’re hearing the state is getting less,” Freiheit said, adding they also do not know from week to week if they will get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Betty Kriederman, of Kenosha, who received her vaccine Friday, said she shared the link to the online registration form with all her friends.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is so exciting,” Kreiderman said as Krystal Puckett, a registered nurse, prepared to give her the vaccine. “We really need this. I can’t wait to talk to all my friends about it.”

Call center coming

To help make access to the vaccine more equitable, Freiheit said the county will open a call center.