Kenosha’s lakefront museums were overflowing with winter and holiday fun for all ages on Saturday.

The Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum hosted the International Holiday Cultural Christmas Market and a Victorian Christmas throughout the day.

“(The Victorian Christmas) has a good connection with the International Holiday program at the Public Museum,” said Doug Dammann, education manager for Kenosha’s three public museums. “Obviously, both museums work together, so we plan to have the events on the same day. What I have found is, if people are interested in coming to this event, they’ll also walk 100 yards to the Public Museum.”

The International Holiday Cultural Christmas Market, which has been held for 15 years, featured crafts from local vendors, food vendors, craft stations, live music and a hot coca bar.

“Originally, it started out as an international holiday and celebration, and we had a lot of different cultural vendors, so we just wanted to lift them up and give them the opportunity to share their culture, talk about it with people, sell their baked goods and their crafts and things like that,” said Brenda Roth, an external relations employee for the Kenosha Public Museum. “So over the years, it’s just kind of grown from that and that’s still the core of what we want to do, but we’ve added other vendors as well.”

Roth said the event is a way to connect with the community and support local businesses.

“I think that (for) the groups that have been coming every year, this is their opportunity to get out and meet new people and really tell the community what they’re about,” Roth said. “And everybody here is a local shop (or) local crafter and we like to give them an opportunity to share what they do and fully support them.”

Jessica Dennis said, despite missing the event last year and not attending due to the pandemic on 2020, she and her family are regulars at both events.

“We’re looking forward to checking out the food, activities and doing some shopping today,” Dennis said.

Her daughter, Lilliana, added that she was looking forward to seeing the Victorian dances.

Jeanet Lopez, of Kenosha, said she was enjoying the Cultural Christmas Market.

“It’s nice to see some older items,” Lopez said. “I like to look at the crafts, especially the international ones.”

At the Civil War Museum, which has held its Victorian Christmas since 2009, there were also a variety of crafts, music and activities. Stations were set up to write letters to service members, learn more about care packages sent during the Civil War and learn about the telegram.

“It really connects us to the experience of Union soldiers during the war,” Dammann said. “What we’re trying to get at here is some parallel experiences in soldiers, modern soldiers today, asking for certain things, such as what’s important to them. Their experience might be very similar to what a Civil War soldier went through and what they were hoping to get from home.”

There were also stations to create snow globe-style ornaments and dried orange, cinnamon and clove ornaments.

Other activities at the Civil War Museum included apple cider press demonstrations and pop up exhibits of collections of toys, dollhouses and more.

Live music, including a performance from the Nash Elementary School choir, was included.

Kristina Piehl, of Bristol, came to the museum with her children.

“I homeschool my kids, and right now we are doing a unit studying holiday traditions,” Piehl said.

Piehl said she was looking forward to seeing more of the programs and exhibits.

“It’s an important community day, to just say thanks to the local Kenosha community for their ongoing support,” Dammann said.