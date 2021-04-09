WATCH NOW: Putting our stamp on the U.S.

Grab that senior discount: If you’re age 62 or older, get your “Golden Age” national park pass now. Today. Rex has one, and it gets him — and me — into all national parks, national monuments, historic parks, etc., for free. It also works in U.S. Forest Service areas. The pass costs $80 and is good for the rest of your life. Find out how to get a pass at www.nps.gov

Enjoy new discoveries: There are already more than 400 National Park System sites to visit. And they add new ones all the time. We just stumbled (literally, by noticing a sign) onto the new Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in Beaufort, S.C., on our way to Hilton Head Island. The walking tour gave new insight to a subject we admittedly knew little about.

You could accuse me of being a cheerleader for our National Park Service. Guilty as charged. Exploring these sites — in everywhere from the heart of Boston to a remote corner of Idaho — makes me proud to be an American.

National parks illustrate the good that can be done with public resources ... the pretty stamps in my Passport are just a bonus.

If you’d like to help support our national parks — which are woefully underfunded and face billions of dollars in needed maintenance — contact the National Parks Conservation Association at www.npca.org. Since 1919, the organization has been working to safeguard the scenic beauty, wildlife, historic and cultural treasures of the largest and most diverse park system in the world.

