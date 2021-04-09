WATCH NOW: Putting our stamp on the U.S.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, national park sites across the United States are welcoming record numbers of visitors, even though some facilities remain entirely or partially closed.
Amen to that, I say.
We've been traveling across the country for almost two decades, visiting places in our National Park System, from the “big ones” — starting with Yellowstone, the world’s first national park — to obscure spots like the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site in North Dakota.
It's a great way to see our nation and, as a bonus, you can scratch that itch to collect stuff, too.
While it’s wonderful to travel across the United States and discover these beautiful places, I have to confess that my 16-year (and counting) national park journey is due in part to my obsessive love of collecting.
Over the years, I've collected everything from Dept. 56 Christmas houses to Queen Elizabeth II coronation souvenirs.
But my favorite collection by far is the stamps in our National Park Passports (sorry, your royal highness).
The bulk of this collection is memories — of hiking in Zion National Park, biking in Acadia, snorkeling in Dry Tortugas and rafting in the Grand Canyon.
At each national park, we stop at the visitor center to get that all-important imprint on the date we visited. If we’re lucky, we might also get a special commemorative stamp marking, say, the 50th anniversary of Biscayne National Park.
I encourage everyone to jump into this National Park Passport action, but it’s not as simple as just running in and marking a stamp on a page. (Actually, it is that simple, but collecting is more interesting if you make it seem complicated.)
Here are some Guidelines for Beginning Stampers:
Set a distance tolerance. Are you willing to drive 200 miles out of your way to see the house where Betsy Ross sewed the first American flag? How about 100 miles? Do I hear 75? We’ve gone at least 50 miles — probably more — to grab a stamp from some obscure national monument and, for the most part, it’s been worth the effort.
Cluster your parks. When we’re planning a trip, we try to find an area with maximum stamp possibilities. On a 2009 North/South Dakota trip, we visited several parks, including Devils Tower National Monument, Jewel Cave National Monument, Wind Cave National Park, Badlands National Park, Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site.
Not bad for a 10-day road trip, with ample time for hiking and horseback riding.
Keep your standards low. Everyone wants to visit the glamour parks — Yosemite, Grand Teton, Joshua Tree. But it takes a true collector to venture forth to what Rex refers to as “the home of the most boring man in history.” (That’s the Thomas Stone National Historic Site in Point Tobacco, Md. Stone was one of the 56 signers of the United States Declaration of Independence “and he never did anything else interesting,” Rex said.)
Be nice to National Park Service employees. For every ranger leading a packed tour of the famous cliff dwellings at the Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, there’s some poor slob trying to stay awake for the odd visitor who stops by the Thomas Stone House. So, be kind, and don’t ask the ranger who he ticked off to be sent to such a lowly assignment.
Stamp out fraud. You can probably buy National Park stamps on the Internet. But could you live with yourself if you displayed an ill-gotten Petrified Forest National Park stamp in your passport? I think not. Get ’em the old-fashioned way: by actually visiting the site.
Don’t be a park snob. The National Park Passport covers national parks, historic sites, monuments, memorials, etc. But you’d be crazy to skip Custer State Park in South Dakota. You can’t get a stamp there, but you also can’t beat the mountain trails, clear lakes, views of Mount Rushmore, “begging burros” and herds of bison.
Enjoy the ride. Collecting national park stamps is a great way to see parts of the United States — Black Canyon of the Gunnison, anyone? — that you’d otherwise never visit. It’s also a (mostly) painless method to force some family togetherness. A lot of these national park lodgings don’t have television, telephones or WiFi, so it’s time to break out the Scrabble board and actually talk to each other.
Grab that senior discount: If you’re age 62 or older, get your “Golden Age” national park pass now. Today. Rex has one, and it gets him — and me — into all national parks, national monuments, historic parks, etc., for free. It also works in U.S. Forest Service areas. The pass costs $80 and is good for the rest of your life. Find out how to get a pass at www.nps.gov
Enjoy new discoveries: There are already more than 400 National Park System sites to visit. And they add new ones all the time. We just stumbled (literally, by noticing a sign) onto the new Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in Beaufort, S.C., on our way to Hilton Head Island. The walking tour gave new insight to a subject we admittedly knew little about.
You could accuse me of being a cheerleader for our National Park Service. Guilty as charged. Exploring these sites — in everywhere from the heart of Boston to a remote corner of Idaho — makes me proud to be an American.
National parks illustrate the good that can be done with public resources ... the pretty stamps in my Passport are just a bonus.
If you’d like to help support our national parks — which are woefully underfunded and face billions of dollars in needed maintenance — contact the National Parks Conservation Association at www.npca.org. Since 1919, the organization has been working to safeguard the scenic beauty, wildlife, historic and cultural treasures of the largest and most diverse park system in the world.
