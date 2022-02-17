WATCH NOW: Race for the Hungry raises hundreds for Grace Welcome Center

Ramen, cereal, chips, jelly and juice.

Those were just some of the items that teams of shoppers who dashed across a Festival Foods store Wednesday morning added to their grocery carts. It was part of the 13th annual Race for the Hungry organized by North Shore Bank at the southside grocery store, 3207 80th St.

The hundreds of dollars worth of food was presented to Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St. The local nonprofit organization offers food, shelter and hope to area residents in need.

Mary Benz, an area manager at North Shore Bank, said this was the first time the bank donated the proceeds to the welcome center.

“We really like working with the community and helping them in doing things. That is a focus for us,” Benz said, adding this “super exciting” event will give back to those in need.

She said Festival has been “fantastic.”

Two teams of Grace volunteers competed to finish first and win either the $100 or $50 gift card in addition to the food collected. Both teams donated their cards to the center.

“We practiced and we had a plan,” said LouAnn Pitts, a member of Team Blue that finished in first place. She raced with partner Jeanne Lepp. Both women volunteer at Grace. Their total grocery bill was $279.10.

Team Green had volunteers Gary Lyons and Patty Lepp. Their total grocery bill was $263.63.

“It was fun,” Patty Lepp said.

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, called the event a “tremendous blessing.”

“North Shore also surprised us with a computer to keep pushing our program forward and keep digital records,” Barker said. “It’s humbling.”

Denise Russell, food pantry director, said 135 families visited the center Tuesday.

“You would think when it gets colder people don’t come out but they do,” she said. “They need the food.”

The Grace Welcome Center food pantry was created in 2019 “as a direct response to our immediate neighbors crying out for food assistance,” according to the nonprofit’s website. Each Tuesday evening the pantry delivers some 3 tons of nutritious food to families.

