RACINE — There are two things to know about Saturday’s open house at the 16th Street Studios in the Racine Arts and Business Center:

The resident artists are excited to welcome the public to tour their studios.

There will be treats.

Lyle Peters — a retired Racine art teacher who works out of a fourth-floor studio — is known for his holiday desserts.

On Saturday, he’ll have brownies and blueberry buckle in his studio. (The Michigan native, who turns 96 years old this month, has been busy baking up the 50 pounds of blueberries his children brought him after a visit to his home state.)

Peters, who works mainly in watercolors, shares his huge studio space with other artists and jokes that their art supplies and works “explode all over the place.”

The annual Open House, he said, “is really a fun time. I like to talk to people about my art and answer their questions.”

He also thrives in the shared space, where he can “consult with other artists on my work. I love this big space and all the people here.”

Peters loves being creative, and he also enjoys seeing other people react to his artwork.

“I love to see how people enjoy looking at it,” he said.

Ceramic artist

While Peters is a longtime resident artist in the studios, Nate Hunter is somewhat of a new kid on the block.

The ceramic artist, who works out of Studio No. 2482 on the second floor, moved to his space a little more than a year ago.

The Kenosha artist, who does his art full time, “really needed the space. And it’s been really fun to be here. There’s a potter in the studio next door and lots of other artists here.”

During Saturday’s event, he’ll enjoy “talking to all the people. It’s a fun event, with lots of food and artwork all over.”

He describes his own work as “functional and sculptural ceramics” and is offering a free ornament with a purchase offer during the open house.

Hunter started working in ceramics in 2001.

“I took a class at UW-Parkside and fell in love with it on the first day,” he said.

He works with different kilns, firing his pieces anywhere from 45 minutes to seven days in different kilns, and will soon be making pottery pet bowls, too.

Working in ceramics, he said, “is different from other art forms because you can only guess at the final result. The kiln does the final work. I find that kind of poetic.”

Large-scale works

“I don’t look at this as a sales event,” Rebecca Bissi said of the open house. “It’s just a really nice way to welcome people to come and see a working art studio.”

Bissi works out of a 1,200-square-foot fourth floor studio that offers ample space for her large-scale works.

She started off painting florals — which she still does — and also creates 3D works by pounding carpenter nails into a canvas and adding Swarovski crystals.

Her latest project involves stretching a canvas and slicing it.

“I’m always playing with new techniques and am really into textures right now,” she said. “That’s the fun of art.”

She’s also into a bit of creative recycling: Bissi had a pile of remnants that she glued onto a canvas.

“I decided to make them birds,” she said of the pieces.

Bissi is a retired fashion designer and makes use of the large windows in her spacious studio, which offer plenty of light while she’s working.

A pottery place

Jennifer Janzer describes her studio as “a honking mess” when visitors stopped in Tuesday.

She was busy making Christmas tree pottery pieces in the space she shares with a fellow potter. (It’s called Jen and Jude’s Pottery Place.)

Janzer, who enjoys experimenting with pieces, is a busy art teacher, too, who leads classes at Racine’s Wustum Museum and other places.

“When I learn something,” she explained, “the best part is to be able to share that knowledge with someone else.”

Janzer has been working out of this studio for two years and calls the space “my refuge,” adding, “I really love being with a group of artists. It’s great to share ideas and to be part of this community.”

‘My happy place’

Sarah Andersen, a retired art teacher who taught at Forest Park elementary School in Kenosha, loves working in a space with 70-some artists.

“There’s so much energy, and everyone is so happy to be here,” she said. “That energy really feeds my soul. I call this my happy place.”

Her bright, sun-filled third-floor studio is filled with her acrylic paintings.

“My work is influenced by natured,” she said. “I’m a big-time gardener, and the environment is really important.”

She’s always loved painting — “you can do anything with paint” — and is hoping “for a good turnout on Saturday. We’re still rebuilding after COVID. Each of the artists here has their own style and way of looking at the world. It’s a good thing, and we need good things.”

‘A great space’

Kenosha artist Missy Isely-Poltrock has worked at the building for three years and loves “the history of this building. It’s great to see it being busy again, post-COVID.”

Her artwork includes abstract collages that often feature images of angels.

“I think there are all kinds of signs of angels in the world,” she explained, “and I like to bring them to people’s attention.”

One of her latest projects includes finding old washers and creating necklaces, with the washers as “angel halos.”

As for the historic building itself, Isely-Poltrock even likes the smell of the place, which has housed various businesses for more than 150 years.

“I just love this space,” she said. “It’s got that ‘old building’ smell, and I love the energy of the place and all the people here. I hope people come on Saturday and wander around, going into different studios.

If you go

What: Open house and holiday art market

Where: 16th Street Studios in the Racine Arts and Business Center, 1405 16th St.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Admission: Free

Details: Artists who have studios in the 550,000-square-foot mixed use industrial building open their spaces to the public. Visitors can meet with the artists and purchase paintings, drawings, collage, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, photographs and more.

Food: Chit and Chaat will be serving Pakistani food, with several vegetarian options, in the building's second floor café.

Also on Saturday: The “Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit,” also at the Racine Business Center, hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The exhibit features Racine memorabilia, including an original toy Mitchell wagon, a candy-making machine from the Racine Confectioner’s Machinery Co., the original Nelson Dime Store sign, political posters and an old pinball machine, all made in the building. The museum also displays old Racine phone books, as well as many old maps of Racine and Racine County. Donations of old Racine memorabilia are always welcome.

Getting there: Free parking is available on the street and in the east and west lots. Visitors should enter the building on its north side at either of its two entrances, identified by canopies carrying the avenue numbers, 1405 and 1515. Greeters will provide maps and directions to elevators and stairways.

About the building: The Racine Arts and Business Center bills itself as "the oldest business incubator in the United States." The brick complex was constructed around 1865. In 1995, artists began occupying space in studios that boast exposed brick and beams and large windows.