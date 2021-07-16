WATCH NOW: Rain can't dampen our spirits for summer fun

During the summer months, the rain giveth and the rain taketh away ... as we found out this past week.
Wednesday night, persistent rain forced the cancellation of the Lincoln Park Live! and Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances. And campers had to set up under stormy skies for this weekend’s Country Thunder, which opened Thursday near Twin Lakes.
While we hope for drier conditions this weekend, we also celebrate the art of making do.
Saturday evening, the Kenosha Symphony played a free concert in Petrifying Springs Park.
It’s not every day you get to hear a symphony in a park — not even in music-loving Kenosha — so this was a big deal.
Seeing as it was also the symphony’s first performance together as a full group in 19 months and that it took place just a few feet from the park’s Biergarten (and admission was free), this was an even bigger deal.
I was thrilled to see a huge crowd turn out for the concert, carrying chairs on their backs and setting up in the open field. Less thrilling was the drizzle that just wouldn’t go away.
Instead of folding up their music stands and canceling the concert, however, the orchestra instead instituted what Conductor Robert Hasty called “our audience participation policy.”
Anyone who had an umbrella (which, sadly, did not include myself) was asked to come up and hold their umbrella over a string player, protecting the wooden instruments from the rain. The group’s percussion, woodwinds and brass players were sheltered under a portable band shell, with the string sections out in front on the grass.
The umbrella brigade stepped up — including one man in front, who deftly balanced his beer in one hand while never letting that umbrella droop — and the concert was able to continue, to the delight of everyone assembled.
Extra kudos to Hasty, who stood tall in the rain, directing such pieces as “The William Tell Overture,” the “Blue Danube Waltz” and selections from Broadway shows including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton” and “A Chorus Line.”
We’d love to see Symphony in the Park become an annual concert, and we hope not to need umbrellas next time.
And before you start yelling, “We need the rain!” at my column mug, I realize that rain is essential, and I’m much happier to live with soggy skies rather than the drought and wildfires rampaging our Western states.
The rain giveth life to our plants and animals, and I’m happy to see it. But during the busy summer season, couldn’t we have a policy limiting storms to between the hours of midnight to 4 a.m.? That way, everyone wins.
The grass gets watered, and we get our “West Side Story” overture in a beautiful park, with a side of bratwurst.
Welcome back
We close with a thanks to the parishioners at St. Therese Catholic Church, who are hosting their festival, starting today and running through Sunday.
In a summer when most churches are skipping these events, which require many, many volunteers to pull off, these church members never considered taking a pass this year.
“There was zero talk of our parish not doing a festival,” said Festival Chairman Adam Kavalauskas. “We were willing to do whatever we had to do to make it happen.”
His advice to folks coming to the festival on the church grounds at 2020 91st St.?
“Be ready. Be hungry. Be thirsty.”
Thanks, Adam. We’ll see you wherever they’re selling those “Italian combo” sandwiches. Calories, be damned!
Lexy watch
Spoiler alert! Stop reading if you don’t want to find out how our own Lexy Rogers did on Wednesday’s episode of “MasterChef: Legends.”
OK, you’ve been warned ...
Kenosha resident Rogers, 23, is one of 15 contestants competing on Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef: Legends.” Each week, the home cooks have to prepare a dish for the judges. This week was a pasta challenge.
Each contestant had to prepare a pasta dish in one hour for guest judge chef Nancy Silverton, an Italian food specialist.
Rogers wowed the judges with a very Kenosha dish: A rustic lasagna with Italian sausage and ricotta cheese. Silverton was impressed Rogers was able to complete the dish in just 60 minutes.
Rogers made this week’s Top Four and is now part of the Top 10 contestants, moving on to next week’s competition.
The show airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.
