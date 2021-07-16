WATCH NOW: Rain can't dampen our spirits for summer fun

Anyone who had an umbrella (which, sadly, did not include myself) was asked to come up and hold their umbrella over a string player, protecting the wooden instruments from the rain. The group’s percussion, woodwinds and brass players were sheltered under a portable band shell, with the string sections out in front on the grass.

The umbrella brigade stepped up — including one man in front, who deftly balanced his beer in one hand while never letting that umbrella droop — and the concert was able to continue, to the delight of everyone assembled.

Extra kudos to Hasty, who stood tall in the rain, directing such pieces as “The William Tell Overture,” the “Blue Danube Waltz” and selections from Broadway shows including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton” and “A Chorus Line.”

We’d love to see Symphony in the Park become an annual concert, and we hope not to need umbrellas next time.

And before you start yelling, “We need the rain!” at my column mug, I realize that rain is essential, and I’m much happier to live with soggy skies rather than the drought and wildfires rampaging our Western states.