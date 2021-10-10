WATCH NOW: Raindrops fail to dampen spirits at 2021 Historyfest in Trevor's Miller Park on Sunday

TREVOR — Not even a few raindrops stopped the curious from delving into the past Sunday at the annual Historyfest presented by the Western Kenosha County Historical Society at Miller Park in Trevor.
For the visitors who showed up early to the event, it was a chance to see how things used to be done – and maybe even reminisce a little.
“I remember those desks, the inkwells, and the little slots for your pencil,” said Charles Stace of Trevor, viewing the vintage wooden desks in the former one-room Twin Oaks Schoolhouse from 1880. “Our desks had just the slot underneath, They didn’t have the lid.”
The schoolhouse, moved from Brighton to Trevor in 1992, had quite a few people marveling at how things used to be, with some glad they weren’t that way any longer.
Eleven-year-old volunteer Ava Derler was one who thought it would’ve been hard to go to school then with the different grades together. “It would be like a lot of people in one room,” she said.
That’s what Jessica Ludvigsen of Silver Lake, who was visiting for the first time with her family, thought, too. “The schoolhouse is small,” she said. “It was nice going in there to see it.”
Inside the main building, visitors could view detailed, hand-made models depicting the former stockyards and how ice was harvested.
“In our area, all the lakes had an ice house,” said Historical Society Treasurer Sue Heinlein. “The men, who were typically single, would be coming in to do the harvesting. They would cut down the cattails to use between the ice blocks so they wouldn’t freeze together.”
“They have a nice little collection,” said first-time visitor Diane Stace, who was interested in the ice harvesting.
Other machinery, like the well-preserved 1909 Solophone cabinet record player refurbished by Arne Jensen, played a lively selection of 78 records from the Roaring Twenties and Thirties. “I found it in the basement when we were clearing out (his grandfather’s) house,” he said. “It was in pieces. I had to put it back together.”
It’s giving kids a chance to see such vintage equipment that makes volunteers continue to host such events. The record player, for one, made an impression on 10-year-old Kole Chack of Silver Lake. “I like the record player, that it’s old,” he said.
Other tools that would’ve been state-of-the-art at the time also gave visitors pause. They included a 1936-era grinding wheel demonstrated by Bill Herreid and his father, Ed Herreid Sr., which made work on the farm much easier.
“This is what they used before electricity on the farm,” said Bill Herreid. “It would save their arm from pumping water.”
“Probably the biggest use for these was running water,” said Herreid Sr. “The cows drank a lot of water.”
There was also a hand-cranked corn sheller and grinder or grist mill, dating back to the 1900s. They were used by local farm families into the 1920s and 1930s. They were pretty handy, too, as some Boy Scouts had shown visitors in a previous year by shelling 50 pounds of corn in three hours, said volunteer Richard Heinlein.
“I remember my mom used to do this when I was a kid,” he said.
But even if the pieces are older, much of this equipment is still useful, like the flour grinder. “It’s great for corn muffins,” Heinlein said. “It’s just about the right thickness.”