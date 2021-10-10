WATCH NOW: Raindrops fail to dampen spirits at 2021 Historyfest in Trevor's Miller Park on Sunday

TREVOR — Not even a few raindrops stopped the curious from delving into the past Sunday at the annual Historyfest presented by the Western Kenosha County Historical Society at Miller Park in Trevor.

For the visitors who showed up early to the event, it was a chance to see how things used to be done – and maybe even reminisce a little.

“I remember those desks, the inkwells, and the little slots for your pencil,” said Charles Stace of Trevor, viewing the vintage wooden desks in the former one-room Twin Oaks Schoolhouse from 1880. “Our desks had just the slot underneath, They didn’t have the lid.”

The schoolhouse, moved from Brighton to Trevor in 1992, had quite a few people marveling at how things used to be, with some glad they weren’t that way any longer.

Eleven-year-old volunteer Ava Derler was one who thought it would’ve been hard to go to school then with the different grades together. “It would be like a lot of people in one room,” she said.

That’s what Jessica Ludvigsen of Silver Lake, who was visiting for the first time with her family, thought, too. “The schoolhouse is small,” she said. “It was nice going in there to see it.”