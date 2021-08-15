WATCH NOW: Raising domestic violence awareness: Family works to honor daughter, protect others

Almost nine years have passed since 2009 Tremper High School graduate Bianca Vite was brutally murdered at just 21 years old in Mount Pleasant, the result of domestic violence.
And while time has continued to march on since that day during Christmas season 2012, the family and friends left behind never will fully heal or fill that gaping hole in their lives.
But an ongoing quest gives them the strength to try and carry on in her memory, and at the same time, keep the focus on domestic violence in an effort to save other families from the same grief.
Kenosha residents Lisa Fuller-Cox and her husband, Timothy Cox, Bianca’s stepfather, recently donated $17,000 to Women’s and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha that was raised during an event last October at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.
The donation, which included $5,000 from Cox’s insurance agency in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance, wasn’t the only focus of the event, the couple said.
Raising awareness is a significant part as well.
“I’m trying to get the word out there,” Fuller-Cox said. “People need to realize that domestic violence is such a horrific thing in today’s world. Many people, whether it’s a parent, a sibling, a friend, neighbor, sometimes they turn their heads to domestic violence. It’s important to me that I get the word out there.”
Fuller-Cox said nothing has become easier about this situation.
“I struggle every day,” she said. “And when I wake up in the morning, the weighted mask that I have to put on just to show a smile or make a conversation gets harder and harder.
“It’s just so important that people realize how dangerous and how violent this is. This is a big problem. It’s a very big problem. Some people just don’t get it, and I want them to get it. I want them to open their eyes. I don’t want to have them bury their child as I had to.”
According to Project Sanctuary, a veterans support group:
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in the United States, which equates to more than 10 million women and men.
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
One in five women and in seven men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
Looking closer at Wisconsin, as of July 4 of this year, at least 48 people were killed as a result of domestic violence, according to domesticviolencehomicidehelp.com, That equates to one death every 3.8 days.
At that pace, the state will have 95 deaths by domestic violence by the end of the year.
It’s statistics like those that make keeping Bianca’s life and memory alive so important, Timothy Cox said.
“It’s been our goal,” he said. “It’s the silence that’s going to kill the next child. We’re not going to be silent any more. We’re going to be sure that we can share our story, and hopefully, we can save one life.
“We were blind to it. It was happening right in front of us with the control, with the lack of makeup, the way she dressed. She was so immaculate and beautiful in everything she did, but it changed.”
Cox added that they started to put the pieces together and realized Bianca was in a bad situation, but there wasn’t anything that could be done by that point.
“She talked to people, saying, ‘I want out of this, but I just love him so much,’” he said. “They always think there’s a better road.”
That fateful day
Investigators in 2012 determined that Vite had been strangled to death Dec. 22, and was discovered three days later after firefighters in Mount Pleasant battled a house fire.
Her husband, Joseph Guerrero, who was 39 at the time, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, arson and mutilating a corpse following a bench trial before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle.
Boyle later sentenced Guerrero to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He’s currently serving that sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution.
That knock on the door at 1 p.m. Christmas Day at their home in Pleasant Prairie, where Fuller-Cox and her husband lived at that time with their blended family of seven daughters between them, is something Fuller-Cox will never forget.
“Bianca loved, she gave, she fulfilled our lives, and she fulfilled our dreams,” her mother said.
Fuller-Cox said she remembers begging her daughter not to move from the home and in with the man who would kill her. But Fuller-Cox also feels deeply in her heart that Bianca had other reasons for doing so.
“I asked her not to leave, and she said, ‘Mom, this is something that I have to do for me, for you, for my step dad and my sisters,’” Fuller-Cox said. “When she said that, I knew that she knew something about this evil monster.
“When everything happened to her, I realized that she did what she did by moving out because she loved us so much that not only did she want to protect us, but she wanted to save our lives. I really truly believe in my heart that she gave up her life and stayed with this monster to give us ours.”
Staying strong
Nothing will bring Bianca back to her family and friends, but that will never slow down Fuller-Cox and her husband from continuing to run fundraisers and to stay public in their fight.
It’s one way they can try to heal, even if they never completely will.
“With us going through this, we’ve learned more through this whole thing,” Timothy Cox said. “I think (that’s) very important. We’re trying to use our daughter as the example the hard way, because we can’t bring her back, so maybe we can make something positive come out of this somehow.”
Fuller-Cox said her one wish would be to bring her daughter back one last time.
“You do want them to come back, though,” she said. “You just want that one more day, one more hug, one more kiss, (to hear) one more (piece of) laughter, one more, ‘I love you.’”