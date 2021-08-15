WATCH NOW: Raising domestic violence awareness: Family works to honor daughter, protect others

Boyle later sentenced Guerrero to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He’s currently serving that sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution.

That knock on the door at 1 p.m. Christmas Day at their home in Pleasant Prairie, where Fuller-Cox and her husband lived at that time with their blended family of seven daughters between them, is something Fuller-Cox will never forget.

“Bianca loved, she gave, she fulfilled our lives, and she fulfilled our dreams,” her mother said.

Fuller-Cox said she remembers begging her daughter not to move from the home and in with the man who would kill her. But Fuller-Cox also feels deeply in her heart that Bianca had other reasons for doing so.

“I asked her not to leave, and she said, ‘Mom, this is something that I have to do for me, for you, for my step dad and my sisters,’” Fuller-Cox said. “When she said that, I knew that she knew something about this evil monster.

“When everything happened to her, I realized that she did what she did by moving out because she loved us so much that not only did she want to protect us, but she wanted to save our lives. I really truly believe in my heart that she gave up her life and stayed with this monster to give us ours.”