WATCH NOW: Rally calls for officer's firing; Blake family scheduled to meet with Biden on police reforms

Blake called Sheskey’s actions and the district attorney’s decision, a “kangaroo court.”

“I’m here to continue to fight for the Blake family,” he said. “We’re not going to allow anybody to give us lies and innuendos. And just because they hold this title for the City of Kenosha and it comes from a white guy, which usually, African Americans and other people have had to take whether good, bad or ugly for the truth -- this isn’t the truth. This cannot be happening and we’re not going to stand for it.

“At no time is it appropriate to shoot a citizen of any city, any town or any state in the United States, in the back,” he said.

DA’s decision

After several months of investigation by the Department of Justice and a review of that investigation by an independent use-of-force expert, Graveley announced Jan. 5 he did not believe criminal charges were warranted in the case.

Graveley said the investigation showed Blake was armed with a knife and had struggled with police attempting to arrest him for a felony warrant. The district attorney said that Blake had fought off other efforts to subdue him, including officers’ use of tasers.