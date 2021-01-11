WATCH NOW: Rally calls for officer's firing; Blake family scheduled to meet with Biden

"Normally charges are filed by the Chief of the department, but (they) can be brought by the commission itself after an investigation, or 'any aggrieved person' who would need to identify the specific violations alleged against the officer," Morrissey said. "As the commission is the body who will hear the charges, their authority in bringing charges should be used carefully and as a last resort.

"All formal charges must be in writing, and the officer is entitled to a due process hearing."

Morrissey said the authority to remove an officer from the department rests with the commission, not the mayor, "and must be for cause."

Meeting with Biden

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin, said the family would “press on to the state level and through the federal level” — including asking President-elect Joe Biden to examine law enforcement reforms. Blake said the family is also scheduled to meet with other elected officials when they travel to Washington, D.C., next week for the presidential inauguration.

“Jacob Sr., my big brother, will be with us as we go to D.C. for the celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday,” Justin Blake said while surrounded by a media throng Monday. “We’ll stay the next couple of days to be there for the inauguration.