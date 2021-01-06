WATCH NOW: Reactions to Blake shooting decision

Tuesday's decision by Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley to not issue any charges in the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked headlines and news coverage across the country Tuesday.
Immediately after Blake was shot, and a bystander's video of the shooting went viral, there were marches and protests here and across the nation. In Kenosha's Downtown and Uptown neighborhoods, there was also destructive looting and rioting in August after the shooting.
On Wednesday, area residents — who had been following the case since Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake during a domestic disturbance call — shared their reactions to the district attorney's decision, which came four months after the shooting.
"I was disappointed in the outcome" of the case," said Natalie Netro, who was pumping gas at Kwik Trip in Pleasant Prairie. The Waukegan, Ill., resident, who works in Pleasant Prairie, acknowledges that "police officers can't always make the best decision in the heat of the moment, but they can make a better decision." She hopes this case can lead to "more extensive training" for police officers.
Marc Adams of Pleasant Prairie is "sad about what happened but not surprised" by the district attorney's decision. "The shooting is a terrible situation," he said. "I wish the best for Blake's family."
Janet Olson — a local resident who was born and raised in Kenosha — has been following the Blake shooting on Facebook and SmartNews. "The D.A. made the right decision," she said, "but a lot of questions remain." She hopes Officer Sheskey "is maybe suspended or put on desk duty," adding, "I feel for Justin Blake, too."
Also stopping at the busy gas station Wednesday morning were two men who agree with the decision not to charge Sheskey for the shooting.
Blake "is a criminal who was tased twice," said one man. Police officers at the scene "used necessary force to contain and stop Blake," he commented, adding that "as far as I'm concerned, he (Blake) should be in prison."
The other man, a Kenosha resident who gave his name only as Robert, said video of the incident "shows only a small part of the arrest. The officers would have been amiss if they hadn't arrested Blake — he had a knife. He was also trying to take a vehicle that wasn't his." He added that the shooting "wasn't because of race. It was a domestic situation, and officers hate those calls because it puts them between a rock and a hard spot."
An older man walking his dog Wednesday morning at Southport Park along Kenosha's lakefront does believe race played a part in the shooting. Sheskey is white; Blake is Black.
"Sadly, I'm not surprised by the decision," he said. "We'll never know for sure, but I don't think if he was white that Justin Blake would have been shot seven times."
For Terry Behm, a retiree who moved here in the early 1990s, the shooting case is a complicated one with strong feelings on both sides.
He watched the district attorney's press conference Tuesday and said Gravely and Noble Wray, the former Madison police officer who investigated the shooting, "were marvelous in how they explained their reasoning behind the ultimate decision not to issue any charges."
William J. Mauer III, a Kenosha resident, summed up his feelings this way. "When I was growing up," he said, "my father taught me that when a police officer tells you to do something, you do it."
Heather Larson Poyner contributed to this report.
