WATCH NOW: Reactions to Blake shooting decision

Janet Olson — a local resident who was born and raised in Kenosha — has been following the Blake shooting on Facebook and SmartNews. "The D.A. made the right decision," she said, "but a lot of questions remain." She hopes Officer Sheskey "is maybe suspended or put on desk duty," adding, "I feel for Justin Blake, too."

Also stopping at the busy gas station Wednesday morning were two men who agree with the decision not to charge Sheskey for the shooting.

Blake "is a criminal who was tased twice," said one man. Police officers at the scene "used necessary force to contain and stop Blake," he commented, adding that "as far as I'm concerned, he (Blake) should be in prison."

The other man, a Kenosha resident who gave his name only as Robert, said video of the incident "shows only a small part of the arrest. The officers would have been amiss if they hadn't arrested Blake — he had a knife. He was also trying to take a vehicle that wasn't his." He added that the shooting "wasn't because of race. It was a domestic situation, and officers hate those calls because it puts them between a rock and a hard spot."

An older man walking his dog Wednesday morning at Southport Park along Kenosha's lakefront does believe race played a part in the shooting. Sheskey is white; Blake is Black.